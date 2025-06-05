Enseo Celebrates 25Th Anniversary In 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Enseo commemorates a legacy of innovation and a future of continued excellence

PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the essential technology services provider and innovator responsible for foundational technology in hospitality, celebrates 25 years of transforming the guest experience. Enseo welcomes this milestone with vigor, as it continues to offer customer-centric solutions for hospitality, delivering on its vision to create memorable experiences through exceptional and thoughtful solutions.

Continue Reading

Hotel technology integrator celebrates 25 years of delivering innovative guest room TV features

Enseo celebrates 25 years in hospitality technology

Post thi





Founded in 2000, Enseo quickly established itself as an industry-leading engineering powerhouse. Many of the technologies that Enseo created became the standard across hospitality. Later, Enseo would become renown for guest-facing innovations as well, such as being the first to bring the highest-rated streaming applications to hospitality. For the past two-and-a-half decades, Enseo has been a leading hospitality technology provider, consistently pioneering entertainment variety, promoting hotel branding on the screen, and connecting other in-room technologies for a more seamless experience. The entertainment platform grew to manage many more features than typical TV interfaces, including Wi-Fi and employee safety devices. Enseo's achievements during the first 25 years have resulted in trusted brand relationships and partnerships that ensure continued success in the future.

"It's an honor to lead a company with such a rich history of development and customer impact," said Brian Gurley, Enseo CEO. "This pivotal anniversary is a testament to our exceptional team of employees dedicated to always providing outstanding innovation, support, and customization. We'll continue to collaborate with our customers to understand their needs for success and deliver the technology to make that possible."

Enseo has always placed emphasis on improving and simplifying operations while enhancing user experiences. An original equipment manufacturer for the hospitality industry's top hotels, consumer digital signage, and airline seatback video players, Enseo became a full-service hospitality integrator in 2013, delivering brand customization. As the needs of customers grew, Enseo's product lineup and solutions evolved, each innovation developed in the pursuit of customer satisfaction and the advancement of guest features and convenience. This led to the creation of Enseo's proprietary equipment agnostic platform, CORE, giving hotels flexibility and control over their user experience and SITE, Enseo's performance data monitoring system utilized by a 24/7/365 support team. "Hospitality is constantly evolving, and so is Enseo. Our success has always been rooted in understanding the challenges our customers face. We build technology that not only meets their needs today but also evolves to support their future growth," said Kevin Sweeney, Enseo Chief Product Officer.

With the recent addition of new team members, a renewed vision and mission, and continued dedication to innovation that advances the hospitality experience, Enseo is poised for success in the years and decades ahead. Enseo's seasoned leadership plans to usher the company into a new time of adaptability, excellence, and growth. Enseo is grateful for the accomplishments and lessons learned during the past 25 years and looks forward to continuing its legacy as the premier provider of hospitality technology in guestroom solutions, customized services, and top-tier customer support. For more information, visit .

About Enseo

This year, Enseo celebrates 25 years of business as the premier in-room technology partner for hospitality. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo engineers innovative software solutions for digital TV entertainment, managed Wi-Fi, and employee safety devices, and is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually. With an industry-leading customer retention rate, Enseo is dedicated to unmatched customer support.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, and one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Enseo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED