Quantic X-Microwave Expands Marki Microwave Component Offering On X-Mwblocks

New mixers, filters, and amplifier components from Marki now available as X-MWblocks®

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic X-Microwave ®, a business of Quantic Electronics® ("Quantic") and leading provider of modular RF and microwave solutions, today announced an expanded offering of Marki Microwave products, available as modular X-MWblocks®. This effort brings Marki's high-performance mixers, amplifiers and a variety of filters to Quantic X-Microwave's modular design platform for immediate use.

Continue Reading

The newest additions to the Quantic X-Microwave catalog include over 50 new MMIC filters from Marki Microwave, available in small QFN packaging. Utilizing precise MMIC fabrication, these filters offer consistent unit-to-unit and lot-to-lot performance. Their MMIC design also enables a compact footprint and scalability, and are engineered to achieve notable signal rejection, low insertion loss, and efficient power transfer (return loss) up to 100 GHz.

New mixers, filters, and amplifier components from Marki now available as X-MWblocks®

Post thi

This expansion builds upon the existing Marki offering at Quantic X-Microwave, which includes a diverse range of components including amplifiers, baluns and transformers, diplexers, equalizers, splitters, combiners, and more. Marki's components are recognized for their high performance across broad bandwidths, innovative designs, and proven reliability, offering elevated performance in terms of conversion loss, isolation, rejection, and linearity.

Quantic X-Microwave's revolutionary approach to RF and microwave design enables engineers to rapidly design, test, prototype and produce high-performance systems while minimizing design risk and accelerating time to market. Quantic X-Microwave offers a product catalog of over 6,000 RF components, allowing for rapid configuration of RF modules and integrated assemblies and subassemblies.

Browse Marki's updated offering at Quantic X-Microwave: Marki Microwave On X-Microwave, LLC

About Marki Microwave

For over 30 years, Marki has solved the industry's toughest technical problems by creating a robust portfolio of performance shattering RF and microwave components. Founded in 1991 with the goal of developing the best mixers in the industry, today Marki Microwave is a single source for high performance, broadband microwave products. We support multiple form factors including die, surface mount, and connectorized solutions for the entire RF block diagram from DC to sub-THz frequencies. Inventing leading-edge products and focusing on key technical challenges that face the evolving RF and microwave industry have been the cornerstones of our success. Innovation and creativity are part of our DNA, propelling us forward as we continue to challenge the status quo.

About Quantic X-Microwave

Quantic X-Microwave delivers industry-leading performance through advanced RF & Microwave solutions for the most demanding industries – from aerospace and defense to quantum computing to wireless infrastructure and radar. Compounding the value of X-MW's unrivalled domain expertise, our unique modular design system gets you to market faster than ever. And now as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. For more information, visit .

Media Inquiry:

Bailey Karfelt

Director of Marketing

[email protected]



Sales Inquiry:

Paul Cole

Director of Business Development

[email protected]



SOURCE Quantic Electronics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED