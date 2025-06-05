Top Real Estate Listing Agent In Granada Hills, CA, Shares New Data Showing Home Values Expected To Rise Steadily Through 2029

Granada Hills, CA - Vic Markarian of the Markarian Realty Group has released compelling new market data indicating that home values throughout Los Angeles County are projected to increase steadily over the next five years. This information comes at a critical time for potential homebuyers who may be hesitating in today's market conditions.

"Homeownership isn't about perfect timing-it's about time in the market," says Vic Markarian, recognized by many as a top real estate agent in Granada Hills, CA . "Our analysis of the latest Home Price Expectations Survey confirms what we've been telling clients: waiting could cost you significantly in the long run."

The data reveals that despite moving past the dramatic price surges of 2021-2022, housing experts anticipate a healthy 3-4% annual growth rate through at least 2029. This steady appreciation means buyers who enter the market now could see substantial equity gains in the coming years, especially in high-demand Los Angeles neighborhoods. Working with an experienced Realtor in Granada Hills, CA can help buyers navigate these market dynamics strategically.

For prospective homebuyers concerned about current mortgage rates, Markarian notes that even modest rate drops may not offset the projected price increases. "A $400,000 home purchased today could appreciate to nearly $480,000 by 2030," he explains. "That's $79,000 in potential equity growth before considering mortgage paydown." This perspective has proven valuable to clients working with a knowledgeable Granada Hills, CA Realtor like Markarian.

The Markarian Realty Group brings a team-based approach to real estate transactions, combining the expertise of multiple professionals to support clients throughout the buying process. Their success as respected Realtors in Granada Hills, CA stems from consistently prioritizing client needs above all else.

"We're seeing many first-time buyers exploring starter homes in more affordable neighborhoods and taking advantage of California's first-time buyer programs," says Markarian. "With the right guidance from a dedicated real estate professional, buyers can find creative solutions that work for their current circumstances."

