Author Russell Allison Blends Wisdom And Actionable Life Lessons In“This Is The Story Of Blacky The Cat”
Veteran orthopedic surgeon and former rodeo cowboy Dr. Russell Allison has released a touching and reflective new work, This is the Story of Blacky the Cat , which explores themes of companionship, patience, and emotional healing through the eyes of a stray cat. Published through Bookside Press, the book, which reached rank #44 on the Amazon Best Sellers in One-Hour Biography & Memoir Short Reads category last March 25, 2025, is written as a gentle and accessible tale crafted to resonate with readers young and old.
The story centers on Blacky, a once-homeless cat whose journey of survival and connection becomes a source of solace during a challenging period in Allison's life. Set in Coffeyville, Kansas, the narrative highlights how small gestures of kindness can ripple into life-changing moments, offering readers both comfort and perspective. With soft prose and vivid illustrations by Lenora Allison, the book appeals to cat lovers and anyone drawn to stories of quiet resilience.
“This book is more than a memoir-it's a reminder that hope often arrives in unexpected forms,” said Allison.“Blacky's story is about trust, taking chances, and finding joy in everyday connections. It's a message I believe we all need right now.”
The Amazon reviews reflect this sentiment. One reviewer, Ali, called it a“heart-touching memoir” and praised it for showing how courage and kindness can help overcome adversity.“Blacky teaches us how to overcome challenges by making the correct decisions and building actionable strategies,” the review reads.
Another reader, AL, shared:“This is a charming children's book about a curious kitten searching for sweet milk. It touches the inner emotions of the readers... and develops a sense of kindness.”
A third review by Peps described it as“a great story and easy read for your children... It teaches that being kind and helping others is important. It's a tale that every child should read.”
The book has been recognized not only for its emotional tone but also for its universal themes. Though marketed as a book for children , its simple yet layered storytelling makes it a book for all ages, suitable for reading aloud in families or quietly reflecting on one's own.
About the Author
Russell Allison began life on a ranch in Arkansas. At 18, he joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, rising into the top 25 bull riders worldwide. Following his rodeo career, he earned a degree in Agri Business with an Animal Science option at Arkansas Tech University. He went on to complete medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and an orthopedic surgery residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
After training, Dr. Allison returned to Russellville, Arkansas, where he practiced orthopedic medicine for approximately 25 years. His varied life experience, from ranching and rodeo to medicine and literature, informs the gentle wisdom found in his writing. This is the Story of Blacky the Cat marks his contribution to inspirational literature, drawing on his deep appreciation for life's quiet companions.
About Bookside Press
Bookside Press is a Canada-based self-publisher dedicated to assisting authors worldwide with their publishing and marketing needs. Committed to bringing unique voices and compelling stories to light, Bookside Press provides authors with comprehensive support from concept to global distribution.
“This is the Story of Blacky the Cat” by Russell Allison is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment