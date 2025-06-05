Slammedu Expands Platform Helping Incoming Freshmen Connect Before Starting College

MENAFN - GetNews)SlammedU, a student-founded startup based in Boston, today announced the continued growth of its digital platform that enables incoming freshmen to connect with peers before arriving at university campuses. Launched in 2023 by two young entrepreneurs while still high school seniors, the company is focused on making the transition from high school to college less stressful and more socially connected.







A Digital Bridge Between High School and College Life

SlammedU provides a unique social tool for students preparing to begin their college journey. By creating school-specific Instagram communities such as @‌ut2029co for the University of Texas, SlammedU enables new students to post a profile with photos and a short bio, helping them find roommates, make friends, and establish social circles before stepping on campus.

Students visiting can select their university, upload images, and share details like their hometown, major, and interests. Once featured on their school's Instagram page, students gain visibility among classmates, who can then reach out and connect directly.

Addressing a Common Challenge for Incoming Students

Each year, thousands of high school seniors enter college without knowing anyone on campus. SlammedU addresses this social gap by offering a structured, user-friendly environment where students can introduce themselves and explore connections within their incoming class.

The company's platform has attracted more than 15,000 users and now manages over 100 university accounts. These accounts reach 50 million views monthly and have a combined following of over 160,000. This reach underscores both the scale and engagement the platform has achieved since its inception.

A Startup Created by Students, for Students

SlammedU was started by two student entrepreneurs. SlammedU stands as a prime example of the innovation and impact young entrepreneurs can bring to real-world problems. As a startup born from personal experience, its goal has remained consistent: to make early college social life more accessible and less intimidating.

“Moving to a new university without knowing anyone can be overwhelming,” said Niklas Restrepo, CEO and Co-Founder.“We created SlammedU to change that. It's about building connections in a real, meaningful way.”

Building Community in a Familiar Space

The decision to use Instagram as the foundation of SlammedU's platform reflects changing habits among Gen Z students. The platform's visual and interactive format allows incoming freshmen to browse others' profiles in a way that feels intuitive and engaging-much like exploring a yearbook or digital bulletin board.

This setup has proven particularly effective for those looking for college roommates, as students can filter through real profiles, read short bios, and reach out directly-all within the safety and structure of a moderated community.

Designed for Parents' Peace of Mind

SlammedU emphasizes transparency and safety. All posts are manually reviewed before going live, and the company maintains clear lines of communication for both students and parents. This commitment aims to ensure the platform is trusted not only by its users but also by families during a time of transition.

For more information or to join a class community, visit .

About SlammedU

SlammedU is an online media startup founded in 2023 by young entrepreneurs Niklas Restrepo and Youssef Zouaoui. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company helps incoming freshmen across the United States connect with peers before arriving on campus. By managing a portfolio of university-specific Instagram accounts, SlammedU offers a simple, accessible way for students to build early friendships and discover potential college roommates.





