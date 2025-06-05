403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rpost Launches Rmail Mobile For Legally Verifiable And Secure Messaging On The Go
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost has announced the launch of RMail Mobile, a new extension of its Registered Email services tailored for mobile users needing proof of delivery, encryption, and legally binding e-signatures. As email becomes the go-to channel for critical communications, RMail Mobile steps in to ensure that important messages sent from mobile devices are secure, trackable, and legally verifiable - far beyond what standard email or messaging apps can offer.
Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Android, and BlackBerry devices, RMail Mobile empowers users to send high-stakes messages confidently, offering features like delivery proof, read receipts, and end-to-end encryption. Users can also execute electronic signatures on both attachments and email text, making it a powerful alternative to traditional mail and courier services.“You can now cut out the post office and couriers,” says CEO Zafar Khan, emphasizing that RMail Mobile brings the same legal-grade messaging tools long trusted by law firms and governments directly to your pocket.
for more information:
Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Android, and BlackBerry devices, RMail Mobile empowers users to send high-stakes messages confidently, offering features like delivery proof, read receipts, and end-to-end encryption. Users can also execute electronic signatures on both attachments and email text, making it a powerful alternative to traditional mail and courier services.“You can now cut out the post office and couriers,” says CEO Zafar Khan, emphasizing that RMail Mobile brings the same legal-grade messaging tools long trusted by law firms and governments directly to your pocket.
for more information:
Company :-RPost
User :- RPost Inc
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment