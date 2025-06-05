403
Whataportrait Unveils New Vintage Portrait Collection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, Florida – WhataPortrait, a leader in custom portrait artistry, today unveiled its“Vintage Portraits” collection. This new service transforms clients' photographs into elegant, antique-inspired artworks. Ideal for celebrating milestones, honoring loved ones, or enhancing décor, these handcrafted portraits evoke the charm of a bygone era while preserving personal stories.
“Vintage portraiture captures a moment's essence in a way that filters can't replicate,” said Nitin Kaku, Co-Founder of WhataPortrait.“Our mission is to combine traditional techniques with personalized creativity, delivering a museum-quality piece every time. With the new Vintage Portraits collection, clients receive an heirloom that feels like it was painted a century ago, complete with subtle patina and period-accurate details.”
Key Features of the Vintage Portrait Collection:
Period-Correct Styling: Artists meticulously study each client's photo to replicate the textures, lighting, and attire typical of late 19th- and early 20th-century portraiture.
Premium, Sustainable Materials: Every portrait is painted on 100% cotton canvas, hand-stretched over FSC-certified wooden frames. Paints and primers are water-based and low-VOC to ensure longevity without harsh chemicals.
Customizable Finishes: Clients choose between oil, watercolour, or charcoal, as well as sepia or muted colour palettes. Antique-style frames are available to complement any décor.
Interactive Preview & Approval: Within 3–5 business days, clients receive a digital sketch that simulates the vintage style. They can request refinements, adjusting shadows, enhancing details, or tweaking colours, until they are fully satisfied.
Ideal for Gifts & Exhibits: Vintage portraits make unique Father's Day, anniversary, or heritage-celebration gifts. They also serve as striking focal points in galleries, boutique hotels, and historic home restorations.
Seamless Ordering Process:
Upload Your Photo: Clients submit a high-resolution photograph, whether it's a cherished family snapshot, an ancestor's portrait, or a special moment, with WhataPortrait's secure uploader.
Select Style & Medium: Choose between oil, watercolour, or charcoal. Specify any era-specific accents (e.g., sepia tones, vignettes, or ornate frame mockups).
Review Digital Preview: Within days, clients receive a detailed digital mock-up showcasing composition, color palette, and antique stylings.
Provide Feedback & Approve: Clients may request adjustments, such as refining facial highlights, tweaking background textures, or altering wardrobe tones, until the preview meets their expectations.
Hand-Painting & Delivery: Once approved, master artists hand-paint the final portrait. Each piece is varnished for UV protection and shipped in a custom, protective crate.
To explore the Vintage Portrait collection and place an order, visit:
About WhataPortrait:
Founded in 2018, WhataPortrait specializes in custom, handmade portraits ranging from modern lifestyle pieces to traditional vintage renditions. Combining international artistry with local craftsmanship, WhataPortrait serves clients worldwide, bringing photographs to life through oil, watercolor, charcoal, and digital mediums. Known for personalized service, premium materials, and meticulous attention to detail, WhataPortrait is committed to creating artwork that transcends time and trends.
Media Contact
Nitin Kaku
Co-Founder, WhataPortrait
Email: ...
Phone: (888) 406-3377
Website:
