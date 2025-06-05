403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Duroflex Repurposes 2 Million PET Bottles Into Sustainable Mattresses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 5 June 2025: Duroflex, India's leading sleep solutions brand, announces the milestone of recycling 2 million discarded PET bottles into mattresses over the past three years. This initiative, shared on World Environment Day, represents the company's commitment to addressing India's plastic waste challenge while creating sustainable sleep solutions for consumers. Each mattress in Duroflex's Energise collection incorporates fabric made from recycled PET bottles, giving potential marine pollutants a second life as a comfortable, durable sleep solution.
To commemorate this achievement and amplify awareness about marine plastic pollution, Duroflex has unveiled a striking sea turtle installation crafted entirely from PET bottles at its Indiranagar Experience Centre. The installation serves as a powerful visual metaphor for the company's commitment to transforming waste into meaningful solutions that benefit both people and the environment.
Sridhar Balakrishnan, Group CEO at Duroflex said,“Over 500 billion PET bottles are used globally each year, yet less than 10% are recycled. This leaves the vast majority to end up in our oceans, posing a grave threat to marine life. In line with our commitment to sustainability at Duroflex, we have adopted innovative technology that recycles these PET bottles into usable fabric used in our Energise mattress line. While this is just one step in addressing a much larger challenge, we hope our approach encourages other companies to explore how their operations can contribute to environmental solutions."
Duroflex utilises anti-stress fabric derived from discarded PET bottles in its fully backward integrated manufacturing facilities. With production units across India including South India's largest foam manufacturing unit in Hosur, the company leverages its advanced manufacturing capabilities to scale sustainable innovation. The Energise collection-designed for active individuals with power-packed lifestyles-combines this environmental innovation with signature sleep technologies including 3-zoned NRG Layer, QUBE Cell technology, and copper ion cooling systems, proving that sustainability and premium quality are not mutually exclusive but rather complementary in creating superior products.
About Duroflex
Duroflex, one of India's leading sleep and comfort solution brands offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners & sleep accessories. With 60+ years of experience and rigorous innovation, the brand has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry by providing research-backed, technology-led sleep solutions that make for a truly enriching sleep experience.
To commemorate this achievement and amplify awareness about marine plastic pollution, Duroflex has unveiled a striking sea turtle installation crafted entirely from PET bottles at its Indiranagar Experience Centre. The installation serves as a powerful visual metaphor for the company's commitment to transforming waste into meaningful solutions that benefit both people and the environment.
Sridhar Balakrishnan, Group CEO at Duroflex said,“Over 500 billion PET bottles are used globally each year, yet less than 10% are recycled. This leaves the vast majority to end up in our oceans, posing a grave threat to marine life. In line with our commitment to sustainability at Duroflex, we have adopted innovative technology that recycles these PET bottles into usable fabric used in our Energise mattress line. While this is just one step in addressing a much larger challenge, we hope our approach encourages other companies to explore how their operations can contribute to environmental solutions."
Duroflex utilises anti-stress fabric derived from discarded PET bottles in its fully backward integrated manufacturing facilities. With production units across India including South India's largest foam manufacturing unit in Hosur, the company leverages its advanced manufacturing capabilities to scale sustainable innovation. The Energise collection-designed for active individuals with power-packed lifestyles-combines this environmental innovation with signature sleep technologies including 3-zoned NRG Layer, QUBE Cell technology, and copper ion cooling systems, proving that sustainability and premium quality are not mutually exclusive but rather complementary in creating superior products.
About Duroflex
Duroflex, one of India's leading sleep and comfort solution brands offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners & sleep accessories. With 60+ years of experience and rigorous innovation, the brand has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry by providing research-backed, technology-led sleep solutions that make for a truly enriching sleep experience.
Company :-Adfactors PR
User :- Akanksha Arya
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment