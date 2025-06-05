Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CRACKER BARREL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS AND UPDATES OUTLOOK


2025-06-05 08:01:44
Company increases expectation for fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA1 to between $215 million and $225 million2

LEBANON, Tenn., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL ) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended May 2, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

  • Third quarter total revenue was $821.1 million. Compared to the prior year third quarter, total revenue increased 0.5%.
    • Comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.0% over the prior year quarter, and comparable store retail sales decreased 3.8%.
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.56, and adjusted1 earnings per diluted share were $0.58.
  • GAAP net income for the third quarter was $12.6 million compared to the prior year quarter GAAP net income (loss) of ($9.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $48.1 million, a 0.4% increase compared to the prior year quarter adjusted EBITDA1 of $47.9 million.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Julie Masino said, "Our third quarter performance exceeded our expectations and represents the fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store restaurant sales growth. We remain focused on executing our transformation plan and believe we are well-positioned to deliver a strong finish to the fiscal year."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
 Revenue
The Company reported total revenue of $821.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an increase of 0.5% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.0%, including total menu pricing increases of 4.9%. Comparable store retail sales decreased 3.8% from the prior year quarter.

Net Income, EBITDA, and Earnings per Diluted Share
 GAAP net income for the third quarter was $12.6 million, or 1.5% of total revenue, compared to prior year quarter GAAP net income (loss) of ($9.2) million, or (1.1%) of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $48.1 million, or 5.9% of total revenue, a 0.4% increase compared to the prior year quarter adjusted EBITDA1 of $47.9 million, or 5.9% of total revenue.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the third quarter were $0.56 compared to the prior year quarter GAAP earnings (loss) per diluted share of ($0.41). Adjusted1 earnings per diluted share were $0.58 compared to the prior year quarter adjusted1 earnings per diluted share of $0.88.

Quarterly Dividend Declaration
 The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 13, 2025 to shareholders of record as of July 18, 2025.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook
 The Company updated its outlook and expects the following for fiscal 2025:

  • Total revenue of $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion (no change vs. previous outlook)
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $215 million to $225 million2 (vs. previous outlook of $210 million to $220 million2)
  • Commodity inflation in the mid 2% range compared to the prior year (vs. previous outlook of 2% to 3%)
  • Hourly wage inflation in the mid 2% range compared to the prior year (vs. previous outlook of approximately 3%)
  • Capital expenditures of $160 million to $170 million (vs. previous outlook of $160 million to $180 million)
  • 1 new Cracker Barrel store, which has already opened (vs. previous outlook of 1 to 2)
  • 4 new Maple Street Biscuit Company units, which have already opened (no change vs. previous outlook)

1 Adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results section of this release.

2 The Company has determined to provide guidance focused on adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes it will be more useful to investors to evaluate the Company's performance prior to the impact of depreciation (given the expected increase in investments and the resulting higher expected depreciation expense), taxes, impairment charges, and other items that management believes are not reflective of the Company's current operations. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking estimate of adjusted EBITDA set forth above to a forward-looking estimate of net income, the most directly comparable estimated measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of certain items impacting these estimates, including interest expense, taxes, impairment charges and share-based compensation, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call
 As previously announced, the live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online at crackerbarrel today beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and continue through June 19, 2025.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ®
 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL ) is on a mission to bring craveable, delicious homestyle food and unique retail products to all guests while serving up memorable, distinctive experiences that make everyone feel welcome. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the company, visit .

CBRL-F

Except for specific historical information, certain of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of items such as revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These and similar statements regarding events or results that the Company expects will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information is provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "trends," "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "opportunity," "future," "plans," "goals," "objectives," "expectations," "near-term," "long-term," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "could," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "potential," "regular," "should," "projects," "forecasts," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying any forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, actual results may differ materially from those projected in or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks of ordinary business operations, factors and risks that may result in actual results differing from this forward-looking information include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties associated with inflationary conditions with respect to the price of commodities, ingredients, transportation, distribution and labor; disruptions to the Company's restaurant or retail supply chain; effects of changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on our business; the Company's ability to manage retail inventory and merchandise mix; the Company's ability to sustain or the effects of plans intended to improve operational or marketing execution and performance, including the Company's strategic transformation plan; the effects of increased competition at the Company's locations on sales and on labor recruiting, cost, and retention; consumer behavior based on negative publicity or changes in consumer health or dietary trends or safety aspects of the Company's food or products or those of the restaurant industry in general, including concerns about outbreaks of infectious disease as well as the possible effects of such events on the price or availability of ingredients used in our restaurants; the effects of the Company's indebtedness and associated restrictions on the Company's financial and operating flexibility and ability to execute or pursue its operating plans and objectives; changes in interest rates, increases in borrowed capital or capital market conditions affecting the Company's financing costs and ability to refinance its indebtedness, in whole or in part; the Company's reliance on a single distribution facility and certain significant vendors, particularly for foreign-sourced retail products; information technology disruptions and data privacy and information security breaches, whether as a result of infrastructure failures, employee or vendor errors or actions of third parties; the Company's compliance with privacy and data protection laws; changes in or implementation of additional governmental or regulatory rules, regulations and interpretations affecting tax, health and safety, animal welfare, pensions, insurance or other undeterminable areas; the actual results of pending, future or threatened litigation or governmental investigations; or the Company's ability to manage the impact of negative social media attention and the costs and effects of negative publicity; the impact of activist shareholders; the Company's ability to achieve aspirations, goals and projections related to its environmental, social and governance initiatives; the Company's ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets that may be less familiar to it; changes in land, building materials and construction costs; the availability and cost of suitable sites for restaurant development and the Company's ability to identify those sites; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the ability of and cost to the Company to recruit, train, and retain qualified hourly and management employees; uncertain performance of acquired businesses, strategic investments and other initiatives that the Company may pursue from time to time; the effects of business trends on the outlook for individual restaurant locations and the effect on the carrying value of those locations; general or regional economic weakness, business and societal conditions and the weather impact on sales and customer travel; discretionary income or personal expenditure activity of the Company's customers; implementation of new or changes in interpretation of existing accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"); and other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, and other communications. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. The Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios)



Third Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


5/2/25

4/26/24

Percentage
Change


5/2/25

4/26/24

Percentage
Change

Total revenue

$821,147

$817,135

0 %

$2,615,675

$2,576,375

2 %

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent)

247,280

245,070

1

816,013

815,480

0

Labor and other related expenses

304,781

308,791

(1)

938,342

936,434

0

Other store operating expenses

207,486

200,390

4

639,059

618,131

3

General and administrative expenses

46,025

54,524

(16)

167,341

155,795

7

Impairment and store closing costs

718

22,942

(97)

3,869

22,942

(83)

Goodwill impairment

0

4,690

(100)

0

4,690

(100)

Operating income (loss)

14,857

(19,272)

177

51,051

22,903

123

Interest expense

4,984

5,187

(4)

15,784

15,192

4

Income (loss) before income taxes

9,873

(24,459)

140

35,267

7,711

357

Income tax benefit

(2,701)

(15,260)

82

(4,358)

(15,080)

71

Net income (loss)

$12,574

($9,199)

237

$39,625

$22,791

74








Earnings (loss) per share – basic:

$0.56

($0.41)

237

$1.78

$1.03

73

Earnings (loss) per share – diluted:

$0.56

($0.41)

237

$1.77

$1.02

74








Weighted average shares:






Basic

22,264,782

22,201,964

0

22,246,936

22,188,191

0

Diluted

22,459,281

22,201,964

1

22,435,317

22,307,646

1








Ratio Analysis






Total revenue:






Restaurant

82.7 %

82.2 %

80.8 %

80.1 %

Retail

17.3

17.8

19.2

19.9

Total revenue

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent)

30.1

30.0

31.2

31.7

Labor and other related expenses

37.1

37.8

35.9

36.3

Other store operating expenses

25.3

24.5

24.4

24.0

General and administrative expenses

5.6

6.7

6.4

6.0

Impairment and store closing costs

0.1

2.8

0.1

0.9

Goodwill impairment

0.0

0.6

0.0

0.2

Operating income (loss)

1.8

(2.4)

2.0

0.9

Interest expense

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.6

Income (loss) before income taxes

1.2

(3.0)

1.3

0.3

Income tax benefit

(0.3)

(1.9)

(0.2)

(0.6)

Net income (loss)

1.5 %

(1.1 %)

1.5 %

0.9 %

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)



5/2/25


4/26/24

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$9,814

$11,852

Accounts receivable

37,439

34,847

Inventories

168,695

175,278

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

60,877

57,026

Property and equipment, net

971,021

944,859

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

822,269

860,879

Intangible assets

24,369

24,480

Other assets

44,565

47,872

Total assets

$2,139,049

$2,157,093




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Accounts payable

$121,117

$137,672

Other current liabilities

301,916

308,535

Long-term debt

489,410

472,216

Long-term operating lease liabilities

653,060

681,272

Other long-term obligations

104,235

130,841

Shareholders' equity, net

469,311

426,557

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$2,139,049

$2,157,093




Common shares issued and outstanding

22,266,951

22,202,296

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(Unaudited and in thousands)



Nine Months Ended


5/2/25


4/26/24

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$39,625

$22,791

Depreciation and amortization

90,379

82,765

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,329

1,312

Loss on disposition of property and equipment

6,249

8,860

Impairment

3,581

17,448

Goodwill impairment

0

4,690

Share-based compensation

8,056

9,189

Noncash lease expense

45,560

45,050

Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transaction

9,551

9,551

Decrease in inventories

12,263

14,086

Decrease in accounts payable

(41,171)

(27,812)

Net changes in other assets and liabilities

(58,745)

(88,474)

Net cash provided by operating activities

116,677

99,456

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries

(113,214)

(80,081)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,829

131

Net cash used in investing activities

(111,385)

(79,950)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Net proceeds from/principal payments on long-term debt

11,425

56,000

Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards

(1,428)

(1,597)

Dividends on common stock

(17,510)

(87,204)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,513)

(32,801)




Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,221)

(13,295)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

12,035

25,147

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$9,814

$11,852

Third Quarter Ended



5/2/25


4/26/24


Net change in company-owned units during quarter:



Cracker Barrel

1

(4)

Maple Street Biscuit Company

1

0

Company-owned units in operation at end of quarter:



Cracker Barrel

658

658

Maple Street Biscuit Company

70

63






Third Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


5/2/25


4/26/24


5/2/25


4/26/24

Total revenue*: (In thousands)






Restaurant

$661,945

$654,410

$2,061,681

$2,013,609

Retail

141,695

145,430

502,052

512,981

Total revenue

$803,640

$799,840

$2,563,733

$2,526,590








Cost of goods sold* (exclusive of depreciation and rent): (In thousands)






Restaurant

$173,431

$169,373

$546,757

$540,553

Retail

69,346

71,432

256,015

262,430

Total cost of goods sold

$242,777

$240,805

$802,772

$802,983








Average unit volume*: (In thousands)






Restaurant

$1,006.0

$994.6

$3,134.8

$3,049.4

Retail

215.3

221.0

763.4

776.8

Total

$1,221.3

$1,215.6

$3,898.2

$3,826.2

Operating weeks*:

8,554

8,554

25,649

25,753

Note*: This information is for Cracker Barrel stores only and excludes Maple Street Biscuit Company

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
 Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results
 (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share
 In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its third quarter fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 adjusted net income and earnings per share. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding, to the extent the following items occurred during the periods presented: (i) impairment charges, and, for periods prior to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, store closing costs, (ii) expenses related to the proxy contest in connection with the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, (iii) expenses related to the Company's CEO transition, (iv) expenses associated with the Company's strategic transformation initiative, (v) a corporate restructuring charge, (vi) an employee benefits policy change, (vii) goodwill impairment charges, and (viii) the related tax impacts of the foregoing. The Company believes excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results and enhances comparability across periods. The Company calculates adjusted net income margin by dividing adjusted net income by consolidated GAAP revenue. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended


5/2/25

Margin


4/26/24

Margin


5/2/25

Margin


4/26/24

Margin

Revenue

$821,147

100 %

$817,135

100 %

$2,615,675

100 %

$2,576,375

100 %












GAAP net income

$12,574

1.5

($9,199)

(1.1)

$39,625

1.5

$22,791

0.9

CEO transition expenses

0

0.0

3,465

0.4

0

0.0

8,574

0.3

Strategic transformation initiative expenses

0

0.0

6,590

0.8

7,263

0.3

11,546

0.4

Employee benefit adjustment

0

0.0

0

0.0

0

0.0

(5,284)

(0.2)

Corporate restructuring charge

0

0.0

0

0.0

0

0.0

1,643

0.1

Proxy contest expenses

0

0.0

0

0.0

8,220

0.3

0

0.0

Impairment

718

0.1

17,448

2.1

3,581

0.1

17,448

0.7

Store closing costs

0

0.0

5,494

0.7

0

0.0

5,494

0.2

Goodwill impairment

0

0.0

4,690

0.6

0

0.0

4,690

0.2

Tax impacts of the foregoing

(169)

(0.0)

(8,856)

(1.1)

(4,480)

(0.2)

(10,366)

(0.4)

Adjusted net income

$13,123

1.6 %

$19,632

2.4 %

$54,209

2.1 %

$56,536

2.2 %












GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic

$0.56

($0.41)

$1.78

$1.03

GAAP earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$0.56

($0.41)

$1.77

$1.02













Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$0.59

$0.88

$2.44

$2.55

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$0.58

$0.88

$2.42

$2.53













Weighted average shares - basic

22,264,782

22,201,964

22,246,936

22,188,191

Weighted average shares - diluted

22,459,281

22,201,964

22,435,317

22,307,646

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
 Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results
 (Unaudited and in thousands)

EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA
 In the accompanying press release and the below reconciliation tables, the Company makes reference to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense and tax expense. The Company further adjusts EBITDA to exclude, to the extent the following items occurred during the periods presented: (i) expenses related to share-based compensation, (ii) impairment charges, and, for periods prior to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, store closing costs, (iii) the proxy contest in connection with the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, (iv) goodwill impairment charges, (v) expenses related to the Company's CEO transition, (vi) expenses associated with the Company's strategic transformation initiative, (vii) a corporate restructuring charge, and (viii) an employee benefits policy change. The Company calculates EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by consolidated GAAP revenue. The Company believes that presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (together with related margin figures) provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and debt leverage metrics and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results, and that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when combined with the primary presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of the Company's operating performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income margin prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Third Quarter Ended

5/2/25

Margin


Nine Months Ended
5/2/25

Margin

Revenue

$821,147

100 %

$2,615,675

100 %






GAAP Net income

12,574

1.5

39,625

1.5

(+) Depreciation & amortization

30,991

3.8

90,379

3.5

(+) Interest expense

4,984

0.6

15,784

0.6

(+) Tax expense (tax benefit)

(2,701)

(0.3)

(4,358)

(0.2)

EBITDA

$45,848

5.6 %

$141,430

5.4 %

Adjustments




(+) Share-based compensation, net

1,551

0.2

8,056

0.3

(+) Strategic transformation initiative expenses

0

0.0

7,263

0.3

(+) Impairment

718

0.1

3,581

0.1

(+) Proxy contest expenses

0

0.0

8,220

0.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$48,117

5.9 %

$168,550

6.4 %







Third Quarter Ended

4/26/24

Margin


Nine Months Ended
4/26/24

Margin

Revenue

$817,135

100 %

$2,576,375

100 %






GAAP Net income (loss)

(9,199)

(1.1)

22,791

0.9

(+) Depreciation & amortization

28,337

3.5

82,765

3.2

(+) Interest expense

5,187

0.6

15,192

0.6

(+) Tax expense (tax benefit)

(15,260)

(1.9)

(15,080)

(0.6)

EBITDA

9,065

1.1 %

$105,668

4.1 %

Adjustments




(+) Share-based compensation, net

1,187

0.1

4,475

0.2

(+) Strategic transformation initiative expenses

6,590

0.8

11,546

0.4

(+) Impairment

17,448

2.1

17,448

2.1

(+) Store closing costs

5,494

0.7

5,494

0.7

(+) Goodwill impairment

4,690

0.6

4,690

0.2

(+) CEO transition expenses

3,465

0.4

8,574

0.3

(+) Corporate restructuring charge

0

0.0

1,643

0.1

(-) Employee benefit adjustment

0

0.0

(5,284)

(0.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$47,939

5.9 %

$154,254

6.0 %

Investor Contact:

Adam Hanan

(615) 443-9887


Media Contact:

Heidi Pearce

(615) 235-4135

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

