CRACKER BARREL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS AND UPDATES OUTLOOK
|
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios)
|
|
|
Third Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
5/2/25
|
4/26/24
|
Percentage
|
|
5/2/25
|
4/26/24
|
Percentage
|
Total revenue
|
$821,147
|
$817,135
|
0 %
|
|
$2,615,675
|
$2,576,375
|
2 %
|
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent)
|
247,280
|
245,070
|
1
|
|
816,013
|
815,480
|
0
|
Labor and other related expenses
|
304,781
|
308,791
|
(1)
|
|
938,342
|
936,434
|
0
|
Other store operating expenses
|
207,486
|
200,390
|
4
|
|
639,059
|
618,131
|
3
|
General and administrative expenses
|
46,025
|
54,524
|
(16)
|
|
167,341
|
155,795
|
7
|
Impairment and store closing costs
|
718
|
22,942
|
(97)
|
|
3,869
|
22,942
|
(83)
|
Goodwill impairment
|
0
|
4,690
|
(100)
|
|
0
|
4,690
|
(100)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
14,857
|
(19,272)
|
177
|
|
51,051
|
22,903
|
123
|
Interest expense
|
4,984
|
5,187
|
(4)
|
|
15,784
|
15,192
|
4
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
9,873
|
(24,459)
|
140
|
|
35,267
|
7,711
|
357
|
Income tax benefit
|
(2,701)
|
(15,260)
|
82
|
|
(4,358)
|
(15,080)
|
71
|
Net income (loss)
|
$12,574
|
($9,199)
|
237
|
|
$39,625
|
$22,791
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share – basic:
|
$0.56
|
($0.41)
|
237
|
|
$1.78
|
$1.03
|
73
|
Earnings (loss) per share – diluted:
|
$0.56
|
($0.41)
|
237
|
|
$1.77
|
$1.02
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
22,264,782
|
22,201,964
|
0
|
|
22,246,936
|
22,188,191
|
0
|
Diluted
|
22,459,281
|
22,201,964
|
1
|
|
22,435,317
|
22,307,646
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio Analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant
|
82.7 %
|
82.2 %
|
|
|
80.8 %
|
80.1 %
|
|
Retail
|
17.3
|
17.8
|
|
|
19.2
|
19.9
|
|
Total revenue
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
|
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation & rent)
|
30.1
|
30.0
|
|
|
31.2
|
31.7
|
|
Labor and other related expenses
|
37.1
|
37.8
|
|
|
35.9
|
36.3
|
|
Other store operating expenses
|
25.3
|
24.5
|
|
|
24.4
|
24.0
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
5.6
|
6.7
|
|
|
6.4
|
6.0
|
|
Impairment and store closing costs
|
0.1
|
2.8
|
|
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
1.8
|
(2.4)
|
|
|
2.0
|
0.9
|
|
Interest expense
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
1.2
|
(3.0)
|
|
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
(0.3)
|
(1.9)
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
(0.6)
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
1.5 %
|
(1.1 %)
|
|
|
1.5 %
|
0.9 %
|
|
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)
|
|
|
5/2/25
|
|
4/26/24
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$9,814
|
|
$11,852
|
Accounts receivable
|
37,439
|
|
34,847
|
Inventories
|
168,695
|
|
175,278
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
60,877
|
|
57,026
|
Property and equipment, net
|
971,021
|
|
944,859
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
822,269
|
|
860,879
|
Intangible assets
|
24,369
|
|
24,480
|
Other assets
|
44,565
|
|
47,872
|
Total assets
|
$2,139,049
|
|
$2,157,093
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$121,117
|
|
$137,672
|
Other current liabilities
|
301,916
|
|
308,535
|
Long-term debt
|
489,410
|
|
472,216
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
653,060
|
|
681,272
|
Other long-term obligations
|
104,235
|
|
130,841
|
Shareholders' equity, net
|
469,311
|
|
426,557
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$2,139,049
|
|
$2,157,093
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
22,266,951
|
|
22,202,296
|
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(Unaudited and in thousands)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
5/2/25
|
|
4/26/24
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$39,625
|
|
$22,791
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
90,379
|
|
82,765
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
1,329
|
|
1,312
|
Loss on disposition of property and equipment
|
6,249
|
|
8,860
|
Impairment
|
3,581
|
|
17,448
|
Goodwill impairment
|
0
|
|
4,690
|
Share-based compensation
|
8,056
|
|
9,189
|
Noncash lease expense
|
45,560
|
|
45,050
|
Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transaction
|
9,551
|
|
9,551
|
Decrease in inventories
|
12,263
|
|
14,086
|
Decrease in accounts payable
|
(41,171)
|
|
(27,812)
|
Net changes in other assets and liabilities
|
(58,745)
|
|
(88,474)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
116,677
|
|
99,456
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries
|
(113,214)
|
|
(80,081)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
1,829
|
|
131
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(111,385)
|
|
(79,950)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from/principal payments on long-term debt
|
11,425
|
|
56,000
|
Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards
|
(1,428)
|
|
(1,597)
|
Dividends on common stock
|
(17,510)
|
|
(87,204)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(7,513)
|
|
(32,801)
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(2,221)
|
|
(13,295)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
12,035
|
|
25,147
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$9,814
|
|
$11,852
|
|
Third Quarter Ended
|
|
|
5/2/25
|
|
4/26/24
|
|
Net change in company-owned units during quarter:
|
|
|
|
|
Cracker Barrel
|
1
|
|
(4)
|
|
Maple Street Biscuit Company
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
Company-owned units in operation at end of quarter:
|
|
|
|
|
Cracker Barrel
|
658
|
|
658
|
|
Maple Street Biscuit Company
|
70
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
5/2/25
|
|
4/26/24
|
|
5/2/25
|
|
4/26/24
|
Total revenue*: (In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant
|
$661,945
|
|
$654,410
|
|
$2,061,681
|
|
$2,013,609
|
Retail
|
141,695
|
|
145,430
|
|
502,052
|
|
512,981
|
Total revenue
|
$803,640
|
|
$799,840
|
|
$2,563,733
|
|
$2,526,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold* (exclusive of depreciation and rent): (In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant
|
$173,431
|
|
$169,373
|
|
$546,757
|
|
$540,553
|
Retail
|
69,346
|
|
71,432
|
|
256,015
|
|
262,430
|
Total cost of goods sold
|
$242,777
|
|
$240,805
|
|
$802,772
|
|
$802,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average unit volume*: (In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant
|
$1,006.0
|
|
$994.6
|
|
$3,134.8
|
|
$3,049.4
|
Retail
|
215.3
|
|
221.0
|
|
763.4
|
|
776.8
|
Total
|
$1,221.3
|
|
$1,215.6
|
|
$3,898.2
|
|
$3,826.2
|
Operating weeks*:
|
8,554
|
|
8,554
|
|
25,649
|
|
25,753
|
|
Note*: This information is for Cracker Barrel stores only and excludes Maple Street Biscuit Company
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share
In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its third quarter fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 adjusted net income and earnings per share. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding, to the extent the following items occurred during the periods presented: (i) impairment charges, and, for periods prior to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, store closing costs, (ii) expenses related to the proxy contest in connection with the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, (iii) expenses related to the Company's CEO transition, (iv) expenses associated with the Company's strategic transformation initiative, (v) a corporate restructuring charge, (vi) an employee benefits policy change, (vii) goodwill impairment charges, and (viii) the related tax impacts of the foregoing. The Company believes excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results and enhances comparability across periods. The Company calculates adjusted net income margin by dividing adjusted net income by consolidated GAAP revenue. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
Third Quarter Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
5/2/25
|
Margin
|
|
4/26/24
|
Margin
|
|
5/2/25
|
Margin
|
|
4/26/24
|
Margin
|
Revenue
|
$821,147
|
100 %
|
|
$817,135
|
100 %
|
|
$2,615,675
|
100 %
|
|
$2,576,375
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
$12,574
|
1.5
|
|
($9,199)
|
(1.1)
|
|
$39,625
|
1.5
|
|
$22,791
|
0.9
|
CEO transition expenses
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
3,465
|
0.4
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
8,574
|
0.3
|
Strategic transformation initiative expenses
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
6,590
|
0.8
|
|
7,263
|
0.3
|
|
11,546
|
0.4
|
Employee benefit adjustment
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
(5,284)
|
(0.2)
|
Corporate restructuring charge
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
1,643
|
0.1
|
Proxy contest expenses
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
8,220
|
0.3
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
Impairment
|
718
|
0.1
|
|
17,448
|
2.1
|
|
3,581
|
0.1
|
|
17,448
|
0.7
|
Store closing costs
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
5,494
|
0.7
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
5,494
|
0.2
|
Goodwill impairment
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
4,690
|
0.6
|
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
4,690
|
0.2
|
Tax impacts of the foregoing
|
(169)
|
(0.0)
|
|
(8,856)
|
(1.1)
|
|
(4,480)
|
(0.2)
|
|
(10,366)
|
(0.4)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$13,123
|
1.6 %
|
|
$19,632
|
2.4 %
|
|
$54,209
|
2.1 %
|
|
$56,536
|
2.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic
|
$0.56
|
|
|
($0.41)
|
|
|
$1.78
|
|
$1.03
|
|
|
GAAP earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|
$0.56
|
|
|
($0.41)
|
|
|
$1.77
|
|
$1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
|
$0.59
|
|
|
$0.88
|
|
|
$2.44
|
|
$2.55
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
|
$0.58
|
|
|
$0.88
|
|
|
$2.42
|
|
$2.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - basic
|
22,264,782
|
|
|
22,201,964
|
|
|
22,246,936
|
|
22,188,191
|
|
|
Weighted average shares - diluted
|
22,459,281
|
|
|
22,201,964
|
|
|
22,435,317
|
|
22,307,646
|
|
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(Unaudited and in thousands)
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA
In the accompanying press release and the below reconciliation tables, the Company makes reference to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense and tax expense. The Company further adjusts EBITDA to exclude, to the extent the following items occurred during the periods presented: (i) expenses related to share-based compensation, (ii) impairment charges, and, for periods prior to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, store closing costs, (iii) the proxy contest in connection with the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders, (iv) goodwill impairment charges, (v) expenses related to the Company's CEO transition, (vi) expenses associated with the Company's strategic transformation initiative, (vii) a corporate restructuring charge, and (viii) an employee benefits policy change. The Company calculates EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by consolidated GAAP revenue. The Company believes that presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (together with related margin figures) provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and debt leverage metrics and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results, and that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when combined with the primary presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of the Company's operating performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income margin prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
Third Quarter Ended
5/2/25
|
Margin
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Margin
|
Revenue
|
$821,147
|
100 %
|
|
$2,615,675
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net income
|
12,574
|
1.5
|
|
39,625
|
1.5
|
(+) Depreciation & amortization
|
30,991
|
3.8
|
|
90,379
|
3.5
|
(+) Interest expense
|
4,984
|
0.6
|
|
15,784
|
0.6
|
(+) Tax expense (tax benefit)
|
(2,701)
|
(0.3)
|
|
(4,358)
|
(0.2)
|
EBITDA
|
$45,848
|
5.6 %
|
|
$141,430
|
5.4 %
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+) Share-based compensation, net
|
1,551
|
0.2
|
|
8,056
|
0.3
|
(+) Strategic transformation initiative expenses
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
7,263
|
0.3
|
(+) Impairment
|
718
|
0.1
|
|
3,581
|
0.1
|
(+) Proxy contest expenses
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
8,220
|
0.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$48,117
|
5.9 %
|
|
$168,550
|
6.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter Ended
4/26/24
|
Margin
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Margin
|
Revenue
|
$817,135
|
100 %
|
|
$2,576,375
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net income (loss)
|
(9,199)
|
(1.1)
|
|
22,791
|
0.9
|
(+) Depreciation & amortization
|
28,337
|
3.5
|
|
82,765
|
3.2
|
(+) Interest expense
|
5,187
|
0.6
|
|
15,192
|
0.6
|
(+) Tax expense (tax benefit)
|
(15,260)
|
(1.9)
|
|
(15,080)
|
(0.6)
|
EBITDA
|
9,065
|
1.1 %
|
|
$105,668
|
4.1 %
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+) Share-based compensation, net
|
1,187
|
0.1
|
|
4,475
|
0.2
|
(+) Strategic transformation initiative expenses
|
6,590
|
0.8
|
|
11,546
|
0.4
|
(+) Impairment
|
17,448
|
2.1
|
|
17,448
|
2.1
|
(+) Store closing costs
|
5,494
|
0.7
|
|
5,494
|
0.7
|
(+) Goodwill impairment
|
4,690
|
0.6
|
|
4,690
|
0.2
|
(+) CEO transition expenses
|
3,465
|
0.4
|
|
8,574
|
0.3
|
(+) Corporate restructuring charge
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
1,643
|
0.1
|
(-) Employee benefit adjustment
|
0
|
0.0
|
|
(5,284)
|
(0.2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$47,939
|
5.9 %
|
|
$154,254
|
6.0 %
|
Investor Contact:
|
Adam Hanan
|
|
(615) 443-9887
|
|
|
Media Contact:
|
Heidi Pearce
|
|
(615) 235-4135
