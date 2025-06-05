Salt Security Named To Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2025

Strong corporate culture, innovation, and growth propels API security leader to rank as a top employer in North America

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the pioneer in API security, today announced that the company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2025. Salt placed within the top 35% of Forbes prestigious list which was developed in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Salt established the API security market in 2018 and remains at the forefront of the industry with the most mature, time-tested solution for detecting and responding to malicious API activity. The company continues to develop industry-first API security technology, most recently with the launch of Salt Illuminate . Salt Illuminate is purpose-built to streamline API security adoption and reduce the deployment time from months to minutes by requiring zero architecture knowledge and manual integrations.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers," said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "The talent and dedication amongst our entire team has been instrumental to our success and growth, and this accolade is a testament to each of their contributions. At Salt, company culture is at the core of everything we do - a culture that is built on mutual respect and inclusivity, empowerment, collaboration and flexibility."

Forbes partnered with Statista to identify and assess 3,000 privately-held companies headquartered in the United States, analyzing a set of defined KPIs that correspond to company growth and workplace satisfaction. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on the analysis of more than 7 million data points.

Each employer's final evaluation was based on three key criteria:



Employee Satisfaction: Statista researched online reviews and company policies related to compensation, benefits and remote work.

Employer Reputation: Statista analyzed articles, blogs and social media posts about each employer and categorized findings as positive, negative or neutral. Company Growth: Growth was assessed by evaluations of organizations' headcount, website traffic and job openings.

To qualify for consideration, companies were required to have more than 50 employees, founded between the years 2015 and 2022, and be an independent company. The full list of 'America's Best Startup Employers' can be found here .

About Salt Security

Salt Security secures the APIs that power today's digital businesses. Salt delivers the fastest API discovery in the industry-surfacing shadow, zombie, and unknown APIs before attackers find them. The company's posture governance engine and centralized Policy Hub automate security checks and enforce safe API development at scale. With built-in rules and customizable policies, Salt makes it easy to stay ahead of compliance and reduce API risk. Salt also uses machine learning and AI to detect threats early, giving companies a critical advantage against today's sophisticated API attacks. The world's leading organizations trust Salt to find API gaps fast, shut down risks, and keep their businesses moving Learn more at .

