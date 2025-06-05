Knowbe4's Guide To Staying Cyber-Safe On World Environment Day Knowbe4 Releases Tips That Combine Sustainability And Cyber Safety

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today released practical cybersecurity guidelines to help individuals and organizations avoid falling victim to environmentally-themed cyber scams on World Environment Day this June.

World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5th, was established by the UN General Assembly in 1972 , and serves as a global call to action to protect our planet. As environmental awareness increases globally, cybercrimes also spike during environmental activism days and events, anticipating that emotional commitments to sustainability might override security instincts. Cybercriminals exploit this trend by creating sophisticated phishing campaigns and scams that target environmentally conscious individuals and businesses. These attacks often disguise themselves as eco-friendly initiatives, charity drives, or sustainability campaigns. KnowBe4's tips are designed to help individuals and organizations stay vigilant while supporting sustainability efforts.

5 Tips to Stay Cyber Safe on World Environment Day:

Cybercriminals often use fake environmental campaigns to solicit donations or steal personal information. Verify the legitimacy of any organization before contributing.Be cautious of emails or social media posts promoting environmental causes with urgent calls to action. Hover over links before interacting.When recycling old electronics, ensure all data is securely wiped to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data.Protect your online accounts by using complex passwords and enabling phishing resistant multifactor authentication wherever possible.: Encourage sustainable IT practices such as powering down unused devices, supporting energy-efficient hardware, and reducing unnecessary digital storage.

"On World Environment Day, cybercriminals exploit the surge in environmental goodwill, targeting environmentally conscious individuals whose guard is lowered by their genuine desire to help," said Lael Giebel, director of Global Sustainability at KnowBe4. "This is precisely why human risk management must be at the center of any organization's security culture. At the intersection of good intentions and cybersecurity, it is ultimately human behavior that ensures that our environmental commitments remain both impactful and secure."

KnowBe4's commitment to sustainability is showcased in its sustainability blog , which highlights the company's initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, advance its zero waste plan, and foster a culture of environmental responsibility.

For more information about KnowBe4's sustainability initiatives, visit .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

Media Contact:

Kathy Wattman

SVP of Public Relations

[email protected]

727-474-9950

SOURCE KnowBe4 Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED