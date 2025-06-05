Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ribbon Joins Two Investor Conferences In June


2025-06-05 08:01:44
PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a leading supplier of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, announced the investor conferences its executives will attend later this month:

  • Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Virtual Summit Tech Conference , June 10, 2025
  • Northland Capital Virtual Growth Conference, June 25, 2025

Qualified participants may email [email protected] to set up virtual meetings with Ribbon leadership. Ribbon is dedicated to assisting the world's largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators in modernizing and safeguarding their networks and services.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ) delivers secure cloud communications and IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our end-to-end portfolio of communications software and IP Optical networking solutions delivers superior value and innovation by leveraging cloud-native architectures, automation and analytics tools, and leading-edge security. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
 The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
 +1 (978) 614-8050
[email protected]

Media Contact
 Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

