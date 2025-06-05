The Legend Returns: 2026 Ram 1500 Offers 5.7-Liter HEMI® V-8 Etorque Engine With Proven Performance And Capability

Today, Ram announces the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8, beginning with the 2026 Ram 1500. Ordering for HEMI-equipped Ram 1500 trucks is now open. The first trucks with the V-8 powertrain arrive at dealerships this summer.

"Everyone makes mistakes, but how you handle them defines you. Ram screwed up when we dropped the HEMI - we own it and we fixed it," said Tim Kuniskis, CEO, Ram brand. "We're not just bringing back a legendary V-8 engine, we're igniting an assertive product plan and expanding the freedom of choice in powertrain for our customers."

The Ram 1500 lineup shifted to six-cylinder engines for the 2025 model year. Consumer sentiment for the legendary engine created momentum to bring the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 back to the Ram 1500.

"Ram will continue to offer the more powerful and more efficient Hurricane Straight Six Turbo, but we heard loud and clear from consumers: there is no replacement for the iconic HEMI V-8. At the end of each month, we count sales to customers, not to statisticians or ideologues. Data be damned - we raise our flag and let the HEMI ring free again!," added Kuniskis.

Each HEMI-powered 2026 Ram 1500 includes a new fender-mounted Symbol of Protest badge created by the Ram design team. The badge outlines the Ram's head pushing forward, powered by a HEMI V-8 block.

The HEMI will be available in 2026 model-year Ram 1500 Tradesman, Big Horn, Express, Warlock, Laramie, Rebel (late availability), Limited and Longhorn as part of the brand's aggressive product cadence covering the next 18 months.

The 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque in a smooth, broad power band, enhanced with fuel-saving technologies that include variable camshaft timing and cylinder deactivation.

The eTorque hybrid system is a class-exclusive, available V-8 hybrid. The system replaces the traditional engine-mounted alternator with a belt-driven motor generator unit. The motor generator unit works with a 48-volt battery pack to provide quick and seamless engine start/stop, torque addition to the engine crankshaft in certain driving situations and brake energy regeneration, which improves responsiveness and efficiency. The system enables up to 130 lb.-ft. of torque to be available on initial throttle tip-in.

Performance-enhancing features include variable-valve timing, Fuel Saver Technology (cylinder deactivation) and an 850-watt electric cooling fan using Pulse Width Modulation to tailor the fan's energy draw to the cooling demand.

Intelligent eTorque Integration

The eTorque hybrid system stores energy in a compact, 430-watt-hour lithium-ion battery, housed in a noise-insulated enclosure behind the rear seat. Air-cooled and internally vented, the system uses dual cooling fans to maintain optimal battery temperatures while remaining acoustically transparent to passengers.

A 3-kilowatt DC-to-DC converter steps down the 48 volts to charge the truck's conventional 12-volt battery and power accessories. The 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 retains a traditional starter motor for cold-weather starts.

eTorque's benefits extend beyond start/stop. It enhances shifts, improves fuel-saving cylinder deactivation and smooths transitions under acceleration and braking, helping reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

The new engine option offers a towing capacity of up to 11,470 pounds and maximum payload capacity of 1,750 pounds.

Freedom of Choice Powertrain

The 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 is value-packaged with a performance-tuned exhaust system and 33-gallon fuel tank. The HEMI is a no-charge upgrade for Limited and Longhorn models.

Ram Brand

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles; the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.

The Ram Light-Duty and Heavy Duty pickups are considerably improved for 2025 and offer new products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space-Sport Trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram is launching the new 2025 Chassis Cab line with improvements to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:



Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

