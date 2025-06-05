Alstom S.A: 10 July 2025 Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Availability Of The Preparatory Documents
| About Alstom
| Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025. For more information, please visit .
|Contacts
| Press:
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
...
Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
...
Investor relations:
Cyril GUERIN – Tel: +33 (0) 6 07 89 36 16
...
Guillaume GAUVILLE – Tel : +44 (0) 75 88 02 27 44
...
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
...
Jalal DAHMANE – Tel : +33 (0) 6 98 19 96 62
...
Attachment
-
20250605_PR_AGM_Preparatory_documents_EN
