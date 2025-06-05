Asia-Pacific Motor Insurance Market Review 2020-2024 And Forecast To 2030: Analysis Of Trends, Business Opportunities And Competition Intelligence

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Motor Insurance Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific Motor Insurance Market was valued at USD 145.46 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 238.66 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Asia-Pacific's motor insurance market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising vehicle ownership, regulatory mandates, and growing consumer awareness of financial protection. Countries like China, India, and Japan dominate the market due to their vast automotive sectors and stringent insurance regulations. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and telematics-based policies is reshaping the industry, promoting usage-based insurance (UBI).

Key Market Drivers



Rising Vehicle Ownership and Expanding Automotive Industry

Government Regulations and Mandatory Insurance Policies

Technological Advancements and the Rise of Telematics-Based Insurance Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and New Mobility Trends

Key Market Challenges



High Rate of Insurance Fraud and Claims Management Issues

Intense Price Competition and Low Insurance Penetration Evolving Risk Landscape with Technological and Mobility Disruptions

Key Market Trends

Growth of Digital Insurance and Insurtech Adoption: The Asia-Pacific motor insurance market is experiencing a significant shift toward digitalization and insurtech-driven solutions. The rise of digital platforms, mobile apps, and artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how insurance policies are distributed, managed, and claimed. Insurtech startups, such as PolicyBazaar in India, Singlife in Singapore, and ZhongAn in China, are leveraging AI-driven chatbots, automated underwriting, and blockchain-based smart contracts to streamline insurance operations and enhance customer experience.

According to a report by Swiss Re, the digital insurance penetration in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% between 2023 and 2028, driven by increased smartphone penetration and internet accessibility. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the shift toward digital insurance, with more consumers preferring online policy purchases over traditional agent-based models. Additionally, insurers are increasingly adopting cloud-based platforms for policy issuance, fraud detection, and claims processing, reducing operational costs and improving efficiency. The integration of big data analytics is also helping insurers personalize policies based on customer behavior and driving patterns. As digital transformation continues to evolve, insurance companies are expected to invest heavily in insurtech partnerships and AI-powered solutions to enhance market competitiveness and customer engagement.

Rise of Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) and Telematics Integration: The adoption of telematics and usage-based insurance (UBI) is a growing trend in the Asia Pacific motor insurance market, driven by advancements in vehicle connectivity and the demand for personalized pricing models. UBI policies, which use telematics devices or smartphone apps to track driving behavior, enable insurers to offer customized premium rates based on real-time vehicle usage. This trend is particularly gaining traction in developed markets like Japan, South Korea, and Australia, where consumers are increasingly opting for pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) or pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) models.

Leading insurance providers such as Tokio Marine in Japan and Ping An in China have launched telematics-driven policies that reward safe drivers with lower premiums and real-time feedback on their driving habits. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global telematics insurance market is projected to reach $21 billion by 2027, with Asia Pacific being one of the fastest-growing regions. Governments and regulatory bodies are also encouraging the use of telematics to improve road safety and reduce accident rates. While telematics adoption is still in its early stages in some Southeast Asian countries, increasing vehicle connectivity and the expansion of 5G networks are expected to drive further growth in UBI models across the region.

Expansion of Electric Vehicle (EV) Insurance Solutions: The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Asia Pacific region is creating new opportunities and challenges for the motor insurance industry. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are leading the EV revolution, with strong government support in the form of subsidies, tax incentives, and stringent emissions regulations. China, the world's largest EV market, accounted for nearly 60% of global EV sales in 2023, with over 9 million units sold. As the EV market expands, insurers are developing specialized insurance products tailored to EV-specific risks, including battery coverage, charging station liability, and cybersecurity protection for connected vehicles.

Unlike traditional vehicles, EVs come with higher repair costs and expensive battery replacements, leading insurers to rethink pricing models and coverage options. Companies such as Acko in India and CPIC in China are offering comprehensive EV insurance packages that include roadside assistance, battery warranties, and theft protection. Additionally, the rise of battery-swapping technology and EV leasing models is further reshaping the insurance landscape, requiring flexible and modular policy structures. With the EV market projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR in the coming years, insurers are expected to continue innovating in this space to cater to the evolving needs of EV owners and manufacturers.

Increasing Focus on Sustainability and ESG-Driven Insurance Practices: Sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are becoming central to the Asia Pacific motor insurance market, with insurers adopting greener practices and aligning their products with sustainability goals. As governments push for carbon neutrality and cleaner transportation solutions, insurers are incentivizing eco-friendly driving behaviors and promoting green vehicle insurance. For instance, insurers in Australia and Japan are introducing discounts for hybrid and electric vehicle owners, encouraging the transition toward sustainable mobility.

Additionally, some companies are integrating carbon offset programs into their policies, allowing customers to contribute to environmental initiatives as part of their premium payments. ESG-focused underwriting is also gaining traction, with insurers assessing the environmental impact of their portfolios and incorporating sustainability criteria into risk evaluation processes.

According to a report by Deloitte, over 50% of insurers in Asia Pacific have started integrating ESG metrics into their decision-making frameworks, with a focus on reducing carbon footprints and promoting responsible investments. Moreover, regulatory bodies are pushing for greater transparency and sustainability reporting within the insurance industry. As consumer preferences shift toward greener and socially responsible products, insurers that embrace sustainability initiatives are likely to gain a competitive edge and strengthen their market positioning in the evolving motor insurance landscape.

Country Insights

China dominated the Asia-Pacific motor insurance market, driven by its massive vehicle population, strong regulatory framework, and rapid digitalization. With over 330 million registered vehicles in 2023, China boasts the largest auto market globally, fueling high insurance demand. The government mandates motor insurance, ensuring consistent policy uptake, while innovations in telematics, AI-driven claims processing, and insurtech solutions enhance efficiency. Leading insurers like Ping An and China Pacific Insurance dominate, leveraging digital platforms for policy distribution. Additionally, the surge in electric vehicle adoption, supported by government subsidies, further strengthens China's motor insurance market, solidifying its leadership in the region.

Key Players Profiled in the Asia-Pacific Motor Insurance Market



Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd.

People's Insurance Company of China Limited

Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Sompo Holdings, Inc.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Fubon Insurance

Chubb Group Holdings Inc. Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Asia Pacific Motor Insurance Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Asia Pacific Motor Insurance Market, By Coverage:



Liability Coverage

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Insurance Others

Asia Pacific Motor Insurance Market, By Vehicle Age:



New Vehicle Old Vehicle

Asia Pacific Motor Insurance Market, By Application:



Commercial Vehicle Personal Vehicle

Asia Pacific Motor Insurance Market, By Distribution Channel:



Insurance Agents/Brokers

Direct Response

Banks Others

Asia Pacific Motor Insurance Market, By Country:



China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Thailand

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Malaysia

Bangladesh Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Attributes