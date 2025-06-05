Reviva To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 6Th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
H.C. Wainwright 6 th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
Format: Corporate update
Date/Time: Pre-recorded presentation available on-demand Monday, June 16, at 7:00 a.m. ET for registered conference attendees
Location: Virtual
Registration Link: Click Here
About Reviva
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva's current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.
Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
Legal Disclaimer:
