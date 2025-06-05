Ageagle Aerial Systems Provides Technology To Enhance European Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government of Sweden orders eBee TAC Public Safety systems

WICHITA, Kan., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is pleased to announce orders for multiple eBee TAC Public Safety units to the Government of Sweden. The order was executed through its strategic partnership with Brigantes, the AgEagle defense distributor for the Nordic region.

The eBee TAC Public Safety, designed for tactical mapping and situational awareness, equips users with cutting-edge drone technology to enhance public safety and defense operations. The agreement also includes training sessions to ensure optimal deployment and operation of the systems. AgEagle will coordinate and conduct the training for the end user.

“Delivering our eBee TAC Public Safety solutions to global customers, with Brigantes' support, is a strategically vital sale that expands AgEagle's Nordic defense market presence,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle.“This drone's rapid deployment, precise mapping, and cyber-secure operations empower Sweden to counter regional threats, strengthen NATO deterrence, and enhance public safety across diverse terrains.”

Brigantes is a trusted regional distributor specializing in defense and security solutions and has played a pivotal role in facilitating this agreement.

The eBee TAC Public Safety drone offers specific capabilities that align with defense and public safety requirements around the globe:

Rapid Deployment and Portability: Deployable in 3 minutes by a single operator and carried in a backpack (1.6 kg/3.5 lbs), the eBee TAC enables FMV to respond swiftly to time-sensitive missions like disaster response or tactical surveillance in Sweden's diverse terrain, including remote and mountainous areas.



High-Accuracy Mapping: With RTK/PPK technology, it achieves 1.5 cm/0.6 in accuracy without ground control points, providing FMV with precise 2D, 3D, and thermal maps for applications like search and rescue, firefighting, and land management.



Cyber-Security and Compliance: Featuring AES-256 encryption, an encrypted SD card, and a low visible/acoustic signature at 300 m/984 ft, the drone ensures secure data handling.



Versatile Payloads: Swappable RGB, 3D, and thermal cameras enable FMV to collect data for day or night missions.



Regulatory Advantage: compliant with European C2 standards, the eBee TAC simplifies Sweden's adherence to EASA regulations, allowing safe operations in populated or restricted areas.



For more information about AgEagle's UAV solutions, including the eBee TAC Public Safety, visit .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

