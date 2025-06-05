Global Social Casino Market Growth: Projected To Reach $13.57 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 9.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Social Casino Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The upsurge witnessed in the global social casino market accentuates the sector's robust growth narrative. Projections indicate strong escalation from $8.69 billion in 2024 to $9.33 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The accelerated growth in the historic period is primarily ascribed to factors such as the widespread popularity of social gaming, an engaging casino entertainment experience, community and social interaction, unparalleled expansion in emerging markets, regulatory acceptance, sustainability, and green practices.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Social Casino Market Size?

It is noteworthy to mention that the business research company 's latest report explores market drivers, trends, and provides regional insights by giving market sizing and forecasts through 2034. Analyzing these projections further, the social casino market size is geared for heavy traction and exponential growth in the subsequent years. The market is expected to reach a formidable figure of $13.57 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.8%.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Social Casino Market?

Strategies such as integrating health and wellness concepts, including enhanced social features, initiating personalization and player retention mechanism, promotion of skill-based games, and mobile gaming dominance are all set to stimulate growth in the forecast period. Industry trends for the forecast period include implementing in-app purchases and monetization models, integrating social features, announcing collaborations with entertainment brands, promoting skill-based games, practicing social responsibility and responsible gaming.

Additionally, advancements in technology, predominantly the smartphone's proliferation, cater as a significant driving force for the social casino market. Portability and superior functionalities characterized by cellular network connectivity, better display, top-end specifications, and exceptionally enhanced performance boosters, smartphones help the social casino market flourish at a considerable rate in the coming years.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Social Casino Market Landscape?

Some of the major players steering the market share in the social casino sector include Zynga Inc., International Game Technology, Scientific Games Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd., KamaGames Ltd., Ruby Seven Studios Inc., Playtika Holding Corp., PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., Tripledot Studios Limited, Huuuge Games, Big Fish Games Inc., DoubleDown Interactive, High 5 Games, Murka Games Limited, Product Madness, Tangelo Games, Akamon Entertainment S.L., Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Betsson AB.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Social Casino Market?

In a technologically dynamic environment, major companies are launching innovative platforms such as ZulaCasino in the social casino market to augment their profitability. ZulaCasino, a game-changing site, is expanding at tempest speed, catering across the United States, making certain exceptions for jurisdictional constraints. For instance, in October 2023, Blazesoft, a Canada-based software company, launched ZulaCasino. It substantially features an extensive selection of casino-style games, offers enriching bonuses and promotions. With the opportunity of winning hefty cash amounts and gaming portfolio exceeding 150 slots, tables, and fish games, Zula Casino is certainly raising the bar in the online gaming industry. Importantly, downloads are not required to play games on the platform, and they provide daily promotional offers and events.

How Is the Global Social Casino Market Segmented?

Segment-wise, the social casino market is characterized by type, application, and end-user. Under the type category, the market is segmented into Casual games, Free games, Turn-based game, and other types. The Application category encompasses segments such as Free and Toll games. In the end-user segment, the market is divided into Gaming population and Mobile users. Further, Subsegments are also introduced under casual games Slot machines, Card games, Bingo games, Free games Free-To-Play Slots, Free Poker Games, Free Bingo, Turn-based games Turn-Based Card Games, Turn-Based Board Games, Multiplayer Strategy Games, and Other types Social Bingo, Fantasy Sports, Virtual Betting Games.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Social Casino Market?

Regionally, North America held the most substantial share in the social casino market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

