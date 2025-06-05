Global Healthcare Buildings Market Set For 3.4% Growth, Reaching $353.84 Billion By 2029

Healthcare Buildings Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The healthcare buildings market size is growing steadily. Expert forecasts project a rise from $301.04 billion in 2024 to $309.93 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.0%. This strong growth during the historic period is powered by robust economic growth in emerging markets, bolstered by increased healthcare spending, a rising number of patients, an increase in the number of medical tourists and heightened government support.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Healthcare Buildings Market Size ?

Looking ahead, the healthcare buildings market size is poised to witness steady growth, expanding to $353.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.4%. Key catalysts driving this growth include an increasing aging population, rising chronic diseases, rapid urbanization, and a burgeoning population. Major trends will underscore this forecast period, featuring integrated building systems that enhance patient care, safety, operational efficiency, sustainability, and green building practices to curb environmental impacts. Additionally, increasing investments in healthcare buildings to improve facilities and strategic collaborations among market players to expand their geographic presence and product portfolio will invigorate growth.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Healthcare Buildings Market ?

Moreover, healthcare buildings' growth in the market is expected to be further propelled by the rising detection of acute and chronic disorders. Acute disorders, diseases that typically last just a few days or weeks and often start suddenly, and chronic illnesses which take months or years to develop and may worsen over time, demand robust healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals supplements and related activities enhance the functionality of many other components of the healthcare system by delivering ongoing access to treatments for both acute and complicated diseases.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Healthcare Buildings Market Landscape?

Prominent players enhancing the healthcare buildings market include Hochtief AG, Skanska AB, Balfour Beatty plc, DPR Construction, Royal BAM Group,AECOM Technology, Kier Group plc, McCarthy Holdings Inc, Vaughn Construction, JE Dunn Construction, and Hiranandani Constructions. These organizations are also leading the way in innovation, exploring new integrated systems and investing in eco-friendly practices.

How Is the Global Healthcare Buildings Market Segmented?

The healthcare buildings market report also dives into segmentation analysis, split by facility type, service type, and healthcare type.

1 By Facility Type: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes, Other Facility Types

2 By Service Type: New Construction, Refurbishment

3 By Healthcare Type: Public Healthcare, Private Healthcare

Further analysis of subsegments includes:

1 By Hospitals: General Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals

2 By Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Outpatient Surgery Centers, Same-Day Surgery Centers

3 By Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes: Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities

4 By Academic Institutes: Medical Schools, Research Institutions

5 By Other Facility Types: Urgent Care Centers, Rehabilitation Facilities, Diagnostic Imaging Centers

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Healthcare Buildings Market?

The report also offers comprehensive regional insights. In 2024, North America was the largest region in the healthcare buildings market. However, the regions covered in this report also extend to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

