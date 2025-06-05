The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Automotive SoC Market: Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Automotive SoC Market?

The automotive SoC System on a Chip market has shown significant growth in recent times. It stood at a solid $26.86 billion in 2024, expanding to an impressive $29.12 billion in 2025, a trajectory representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This acceleration has largely been stimulated by mounting complexity in automotive electronics, increased adoption of advanced driver assistance systems ADAS, integration of infotainment systems, development of electric and hybrid vehicles, and a surge in safety and regulatory compliance requirements.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Automotive SoC Market Size ?

Peering further into the future, consistent growth is forecast in the market. It is estimated to burgeon to $41.29 billion in 2029, boasting a robust CAGR of 9.1%. This anticipated expansion can be attributed to advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, vehicle-to-everything V2X communication, e-mobility and battery management, the establishment of a connected car ecosystem, and the tightening of cybersecurity requirements. Key trends to watch include the integration of advanced sensor interfaces, improvements in heterogeneous computing architectures, increased emphasis on automotive SoCs' cybersecurity, the adoption of functional integration and consolidation, and a focus on over-the-air OTA software updates.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

sample_request?id=9523&type=smp

What Is Propelling The Automotive SoC Market Growth?

The industry is being further propelled by surges in demand for electric vehicles. The comprehensive adoption of Automotive SoCs can render electric vehicles efficient, interactive, and safer for consumers, increasing their appeal and adoption, leading to remarkable market expansion.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

report/automotive-soc-global-market-report

Who Are The Significant Players In The Automotive SoC Market Scenario?

Dominating the global landscape in the automotive SoC market are leading corporations including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, Denso Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc. ADI, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Himax Technologies Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Faraday Technology Corporation, Ambarella Inc., Telechips Inc., Infotmic Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, and Hyundai Autron Co. Ltd.

How Is Technological Advancement Shaping The Automotive SoC Market?

Major industry players are jockeying for advantage, developing new, cutting-edge products to stay competitive. An example of such innovative products is the safe automotive high-performance computing HPC platform, a secure and robust computing architecture specifically designed for automotive applications.

What Is The Sectional Segmentation Of The Automotive SoC Market?

Delving into market segmentation, the report provides insights into:

1 By Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3 By Application: Infotainment System SoCs, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS, Intelligent Transport System, In-Vehicle Networking System, Connected Vehicle Platform

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Processor CPU, GPU, DSP, Memory RAM, ROM, Power Management ICs, Communication Interfaces CAN, Ethernet, Sensors Camera, LiDAR, Radar

2 By Software: Operating Systems Real-Time OS, Linux, Middleware, Development Tools, Application Software

3 By Services: Design and Development Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services

What Does The Regional Landscape Of The Automotive SoC Market Look Like?

Regional perspectives reveal the Asia-Pacific region dominating the automotive SoC market in 2024. Furthermore, the regions covered in the automotive SoC market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

In terms of countries, the report covers Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Lightweight Materials Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-lightweight-material-global-market-report

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-v2x-global-market-report

Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.