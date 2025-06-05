Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum Shines At BEYOND Expo 2025, Championing UAE's Global Vision For Innovation And Impact

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE took center stage at BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao as the Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum emerged as one of the event's most compelling highlights. Co-hosted by the Zayed Sustainability Prize-the UAE's flagship sustainability initiative-and the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), the Forum underscored the country's growing global influence in driving climate-forward cooperation and innovation.

Held from May 21 to May 24, the Forum was themed“Accelerating Impact: China's Innovation for Global Sustainability” and brought together a powerful coalition of global leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Through keynotes, TEDx-style talks, fireside chats, and panel discussions, participants explored how capital, technology, and community leadership can scale real-world solutions to global challenges.

Echoing the Zayed Sustainability Prize's social media message, the sessions emphasized collaboration, youth-led climate action, and inclusive growth-core principles that define the UAE's sustainability vision. From advancing solutions in health, food, energy, water,and climate action, the Forum demonstrated how strategic investment and global partnerships-hallmarks of the UAE's approach-can accelerate meaningful change.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Sheikh Saoud Al Mualla, Consul-General of the UAE in Hong Kong, highlighted the breadth of UAE-China cooperation:“UAE-China collaboration extends far beyond trade, including energy, logistics, financial services, agriculture, tourism, and space. In particular, the UAE and China enjoy a robust partnership in sustainable development. From landmark solar plants to wind energy demonstration projects, Chinese partnership has been integral to the UAE's remarkable clean energy transition.”

Dr. Gang Lu, Co-Founder of BEYOND Expo said,“The partnership with the Zayed Foundation Association embodies the spirit of collaboration and humanitarian impact that BEYOND Expo strives to foster. Together, we are not only driving innovation but also empowering communities to create a sustainable future. This alliance highlights how technology and philanthropy can unite to address global challenges and inspire positive change.”

Since its inception in 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has honored 128 winners, positively impacting over 400 million lives across six categories. Its impactful presence at BEYOND Expo reinforced the vital link between technology and sustainability, while strengthening UAE-China collaboration at a critical global moment.

BEYOND Expo 2025: A Platform for Global Change

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, BEYOND Expo 2025 drew over 25,000 visitors, 800+ pioneering companies, and 800+ investors to The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo, all aligned under the banner:“Empowering Asia, Bridging the World.”

A headline Opening Ceremony onfeatured Asia's leading tech innovators including Dr. Jian Wang, President, Zhejiang Lab & Founder, Alibaba Cloud, Carl Pei, CEO & Co-founder, Nothing, Dr. Burt Guo, CEO, Aerofugia, Zhaopeng Chen, CEO, Agile Robots SE Jingkang Liu, Founder, Insta360.

The Expo also launched the BEYOND Founders Club, a dynamic new network of 30 elite entrepreneurs dedicated to sustainable innovation in Asia.

Over 300 global thought leaders spoke across dedicated forums, including the Middle East-Asia Forum, AI Summit, BGlobal Summit, Asia-Europe Tech Forum, and Gen Z Founder Forum, reflecting BEYOND's reach as a hub of global dialogue.