B. Riley Securities Adds Veteran Real Estate Investment Banker Eric Dobi

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("BRS"), a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that Eric Dobi has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Real Estate Investment Banking group. His addition underscores the firm's continued investment in senior talent with deep relationships and capabilities across core verticals.

A 25-year veteran of the real estate investment banking industry, Mr. Dobi brings significant expertise in capital markets and strategic advisory services. He has advised public REITs, private real estate owners, and capital providers on mergers and acquisitions, portfolio transactions, and complex financing strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Dobi to the BRS team. Eric has established himself as a go-to resource and trusted advisor to some of the most discerning sponsors and capital providers in global real estate," said Jimmy Baker, Co-CEO, Head of Capital Markets, BRS . "Adding Eric's experience and track record of advising across the real estate spectrum represents another significant step in expanding and deepening the value we deliver to clients."

"Eric shares our industrious approach to helping clients capitalize on opportunities and solve complex challenges. We expect our real estate clients to immediately benefit from his expertise, as demand for experienced investment bankers who can help companies create and unlock shareholder value remains strong. It is our pleasure to welcome Eric to the team," said Joe Nardini, Senior Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking, BRS .

Mr. Dobi has completed more than $40 billion in real estate transactions over his career, including capital raises in public and private markets, take-private transactions, and complex advisory assignments. His background combines deep capital markets knowledge with a strong foundation in credit and underwriting.

"BRS has built a culture of excellence with an eye on where the market is going, combining institutional-grade capabilities with entrepreneurial flexibility. I'm excited to join a firm that understands how to help clients unlock value through creative, agile strategies and to be part of a team that's leading with both expertise and innovative client-centric solutions," said Eric Dobi .

Before joining BRS, Mr. Dobi led the Real Estate Investment Banking effort at Wedbush Securities and held senior roles at BMO Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank, where he headed the large-cap REIT advisory practice. He holds an undergraduate degree from Tufts University and earned his MBA from Columbia Business School, where he graduated Beta Gamma Sigma.

