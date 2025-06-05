Boeing Selects Jacobs To Deliver St. Louis Site Expansion

Supports national security and defense infrastructure

Provides sustainable facilities, infrastructure and environmental solutions

DALLAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) was selected to deliver design, engineering and environmental services for Boeing's multi-billion expansion at its St. Louis, Missouri, campus.

Designed to nearly double Boeing's regional manufacturing footprint, the 1.1-million-square-foot expansion will support advanced assembly facilities and the associated post assembly operations center for future generations of advanced aircraft.

Site construction is underway and will be completed in multiple phases between 2026 and 2030.

"During the past two years, our ongoing collaboration with Boeing from design concept through construction and accelerating National Environmental Policy Act approvals in eight months, reflects Jacobs' commitment to supporting national security and defense operations by providing critical facilities and infrastructure," said Executive Vice President Susannah Kerr. "This achievement- including the required demolition of an old facility-demonstrates our experience navigating complex design and environmental challenges."

"The largest investments Boeing is making in defense is in St. Louis," said Vice President of Boeing St. Louis Site Readiness Mark Webb. "The new classified facilities will feature the greatest advancements in digital design and manufacturing the world has seen. Our St. Louis site will continue to grow in facilities and head count for the next several years."

This work reinforces Jacobs' reputation for delivering critical infrastructure, environment, water and energy solutions for Departments of Defense and defense contractors, with environmental compliance, architecture and engineering contracts for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force , and as Construction Manager as Advisor of Fermilab's DUNE Near Site . Jacobs has also supported the Architect of the Capitol, through comprehensive energy and water services for the Library of Congress , coastal resilience solutions for Tyndall Air Force Base and served as construction manager for the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse .

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X and Facebook .

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED