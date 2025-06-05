Threekit Launches AI Guided Selling For AV Equipment To Drive High-Quality Leads And Accelerate Sales

Industry-leading technology debuts at InfoComm 2025, June 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center

CHICAGO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit, the leader in AI-powered visual commerce, today announced the launch of its comprehensive AI Suite for AV equipment companies. The platform transforms how buyers discover, configure, and purchase audio-visual solutions through advanced artificial intelligence and immersive visualization.

"With Threekit's AI Suite for AV, we're helping companies make digital buying smoother, and ultimately, get more high quality leads," said Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "AI guided selling removes the usual hurdles, so anyone can find and configure the right AV solutions for their use case."

Proven Business Impact for AV Companies

Threekit's AI Suite for AV Equipment delivers measurable results across key business metrics:



Increased Lead Quality and Volume: Engaging, confidence-building product selection experiences deliver as many as 30% more qualified prospects

Higher Conversion Rates: Self-service capabilities and solution-focused selling convert browsers into buyers Elevated Average Order Value: Simplified configuration of complex multi-product solutions drives product bundling and larger purchases

Multi-Product Guided Selling Powered by Threekit AI

The AV Suite combines four powerful tools to revolutionize the buying experience:



Threekit AI Discovery and Guided Selling enables buyers to communicate in natural language and upload images or requirements documents. The platform guides users through compatible product options in natural language, ensuring every recommendation perfectly fits their use case.



Multi-Product Visual Configurator provides real-time, photorealistic visualizations of configured spaces. Customers can make instant adjustments and see immediate results.



Lead Enrichment & Insights delivers exceptionally qualified leads to AV sales teams. The AI provides comprehensive summaries of the buyer journey, key considerations, constraints, and recommended next steps.

By unifying these capabilities, Threekit's AV Suite reduces sales cycles by up to 60% and enables AV equipment companies to deliver modern, engaging digital experiences.

"The AV industry has long struggled with complex buying processes that intimidate customers and slow sales cycles," said Gorniak. "Our AI Suite eliminates those friction points entirely, creating an experience where buyers feel empowered to make confident decisions quickly."

Meet Threekit at InfoComm 2025

Threekit will demonstrate this new technology at InfoComm in Orlando, the premier annual event for AV solutions companies. Visit Booth #7374 or visit their website to schedule time with the team and experience the future of AV sales.

About Threekit

Threekit, the leader in AI-powered Visual Commerce, gets shoppers to the products they want faster and lets them make those products their own. Threekit combines Visual Commerce and AI, enabling product discovery, guided selling and visual configuration. Leading global brands like Logitech, Therma-tru and Taylor use Threekit to drive more high-quality leads and sell up to 40% more. For more information, visit Threekit .

SOURCE Threekit

