Kaldvík AS: Mandatory Notifications Of Trade And Share Lending

Kaldvík AS: Mandatory Notifications Of Trade And Share Lending
In connection with the Private Placement, the following transactions have been made by close associates of the Company's primary insiders:
- Austur Holding AS, a close associate of Lars Måsøval, a primary insider of the Company, has subscribed for 27,045,027 new shares in the Private Placement and lent shares do DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA (“DNB Carnegie”) to facilitate settlement. AR-Invest AS, a close associate of Asle Rønning, a primary insider of the Company, has subscribed for 32,910 new shares in the Private Placement.
As further described in the Announcement, the Private Placement consists of two tranches, of which tranche 1 comprises 5,976,172 offer shares ("Tranche 1") and tranche 2 comprises 32,034,878 offer shares ("Tranche 2"), the latter subject to a resolution by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to issue the new shares allocated to investors in Tranche 2.
To facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement in the Private Placement, Austur Holding AS has agreed to lend 1,724,097 existing shares in the Company to DNB Carnegie in accordance with a share lending agreement entered into between the Company, DNB Carnegie and Austur Holding AS. Reference is made to the Announcement for further details.
Please see the attached notification forms for further information about the transactions by close associates to primary insiders.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)
Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)
Attachment
-
Appendix 3 - Allocation List
