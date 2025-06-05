Mobility City Of Westchester NY Donates Vital Medical Equipment To Local Non-Profit, Students For Senegal

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Mobility City of Westchester Showroom and Van, 228 E. Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530, 914-449-1400

Donating DME Equipment to non-profit, Students for Senegal, President Amary Seck at Mobility City.

Franchise owner Max Orlov, believes in giving back to the community and this includes helping non-profits help people in need of mobility equipment.

WESTCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., the premier national retail and service network specializing in wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, announced today that its Westchester, NY franchise has shipped a generous donation of essential mobility equipment to Students for Senegal, a local nonprofit dedicated to advancing education and healthcare in underserved regions of Senegal, West Africa.The donation includes a variety of mobility aids-wheelchairs, walkers, and crutches-designed to support individuals with physical disabilities and limited access to healthcare in rural communities. The equipment will directly enhance the quality of life for those facing mobility challenges and strengthen Students for Senegal's expanding healthcare initiatives."We believe in giving back and making a global impact," said Max Orloff, Owner of Mobility City of Westchester.“When we learned about the mission and healthcare outreach of Students for Senegal, we knew this was an opportunity to support something truly meaningful.”Students for Senegal is widely recognized for building schools, distributing educational resources, and leading healthcare initiatives in remote villages. Their newest program focuses on providing care and resources to individuals with physical disabilities, making this donation especially timely and impactful.Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, added,“We are proud to see Max step up with a donation that gives back not only to the local community but to the world. His action reflects our broader mission of improving lives through mobility, service, and inclusion.”Mobility City of Westchester continues to demonstrate its commitment to making a difference-both at home and abroad-by aligning with organizations that promote access, equity, and care for all.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally. With 95 showrooms committed or open, and 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US, the company provides exemplary service forOne hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company's Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit .

