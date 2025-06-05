Waterdrop Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results, Net Profit Rises 34.2% Year-On-Year

BEIJING, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, 2025, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH ), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services with a positive social impact, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the quarter, Waterdrop reported net operating revenue of RMB 753.7 million. Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders totaled RMB 108.2 million, up 34.2% from the previous year, sustaining profitability for the thirteenth consecutive quarter. Operating expenses, including sales, administrative, and R&D expenses, accounted for 40.3% of revenue, a decrease of 6.1 percentage points year-on-year.

Since announcing its first share repurchase program in September 2021, As of May 31, 2025, Waterdrop has repurchased approximately 54.2 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from the open market.

Insurance Business Operating Profit Totaled RMB 151.4 Million

Waterdrop's insurance-related revenue amounted to RMB 658.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 8.4% year-over-year. The insurance business operating profit reached RMB 151.4 million in the first quarter 2025. First-year premiums (FYPs) generated by insurance business amounted to RMB 2,092.4 million, representing an increase of 19.3% year over year.

In line with the annual growth objectives, Waterdrop's insurance business maintained a strong upward trajectory. Waterdrop refined public domain user acquisition strategies and improved services for private domain users, leading to a notable 30.1% year-over-year increase in short-term premiums. Product innovation remains a top priority, as highlighted by the upgrade of "Jiehaoyun", industry-first product, to version 5.0. Furthermore, the company recently introduced a revolutionary Million Medical Insurance product that uniquely offers both a health declaration waiver and guaranteed renewal for five consecutive years.

Waterdrop Guardian AI applications are playing increasingly critical roles in both internal and external use cases. For instance, the penetration of "AI Insurance Expert - Medical Insurance" has further expanded and facilitated over 2 million yuan in monthly premiums this quarter. Additionally, "AI Service Quality Copilot" has boosted unit operational efficiency by 83% since its launch. Beyond internal initiatives, Waterdrop has partnered with four P&C insurers to pilot AI-driven applications in the auto insurance sector, collaborating to set industry benchmarks.

Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding cumulatively Raised RMB 68.8 Billion for 3.47 Million Patients

During the quarter, Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding upheld its mission of "saving lives" with remarkable success. As of March 31, 2025, around 475 million people cumulatively donated an aggregate of RMB 68.8 billion to 3.47 million patients through Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding.

Waterdrop's Digital Clinical Trial Solution has maintained its growth in the first quarter of 2025, generating revenues of approximately RMB 23.0 million, representing an increase of 11.5% year-over-year. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cumulatively enrolled 11,217 patients into 1,281 clinical trial programs through the E-Find Platform.

Mr. Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Waterdrop, commented, "Our business performance in Q1 demonstrates solid revenue and profit growth. AI capabilities now power our core business scenarios and ecosystems, enhancing service quality through technological innovation. Moving forward, we will focus on tech-driven value creation with consistent commitment to 'Tech for Good'. We strive to deliver value to all stakeholders through high-quality growth."

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

