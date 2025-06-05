Ballard Power Announces Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Kathy Bayless
|
84,684,573
|
97.71
|
1,988,964
|
2.29
|
Michael Chen
|
84,336,534
|
97.30
|
2,337,005
|
2.70
|
Jacqueline Dedo
|
78,793,325
|
90.91
|
7,880,214
|
9.09
|
Douglas P. Hayhurst
|
78,041,127
|
90.04
|
8,632,412
|
9.96
|
Randy MacEwen
|
84,892,738
|
97.95
|
1,780,800
|
2.05
|
Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser
|
77,913,248
|
89.89
|
8,760,291
|
10.11
|
Marty Neese
|
84,225,903
|
97.18
|
2,447,635
|
2.82
|
James Roche
|
84,789,591
|
97.83
|
1,883,947
|
2.17
|
Yingbo Wang
|
84,290,998
|
97.25
|
2,382,540
|
2.75
|
Janet Woodruff
|
77,861,876
|
89.83
|
8,811,662
|
10.17
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor for the Company, and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation. Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.
|
Item
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
%
|
Withheld/
|
% Withheld/
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
88,666,862
|
85.24
|
-
|
-
|
15,351,003
|
14.76
|
Executive Compensation
|
76,971,303
|
88.81
|
9,702,236
|
11.19
|
-
|
-
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP ; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit .
Further Information
Ballard Power Systems:
Sumit Kundu –Investor Relations, +1.604.453.3517 or [email protected]
SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment