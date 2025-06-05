Ballard Power Announces Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP ) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which was held on June 4th. All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 7th, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Kathy Bayless 84,684,573 97.71 1,988,964 2.29 Michael Chen 84,336,534 97.30 2,337,005 2.70 Jacqueline Dedo 78,793,325 90.91 7,880,214 9.09 Douglas P. Hayhurst 78,041,127 90.04 8,632,412 9.96 Randy MacEwen 84,892,738 97.95 1,780,800 2.05 Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser 77,913,248 89.89 8,760,291 10.11 Marty Neese 84,225,903 97.18 2,447,635 2.82 James Roche 84,789,591 97.83 1,883,947 2.17 Yingbo Wang 84,290,998 97.25 2,382,540 2.75 Janet Woodruff 77,861,876 89.83 8,811,662 10.17

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor for the Company, and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation. Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP ; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit .

Further Information

Ballard Power Systems:

Sumit Kundu –Investor Relations, +1.604.453.3517 or [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

