HYPOTHESIS MEDICAL WEAR PARTNERS WITH (RED) IN THE FIGHT AGAINST AIDS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The (HYPOTHESIS)collection will enable healthcare professionals to transform their everyday uniform in a force in the fight for global health equity, with 3% of every (HYPOTHESIS)purchase supporting (RED)'s mission to ensure life-saving programs are accessible for communities most in need. Together, HYPOTHESIS and (RED) will combine cutting-edge medical wear with global impact.

"At HYPOTHESIS, we believe in pushing boundaries, whether it's through designing better medical apparel or creating meaningful partnerships," said Mindy Torrey, Vice President of Creative at HYPOTHESIS. "Our alliance with (RED) allows us to give healthcare workers a way to make an even bigger impact. Together, we're fighting for a future where healthcare isn't a privilege but a right for all."

HYPOTHESIS's core mission, encapsulated in its tagline "ALWAYS FORWARD," aligns seamlessly with (RED)'s relentless pursuit of a world where preventable and treatable disease is preventable and treatable for everyone. Since its founding in 2006, (RED) has contributed over $785 million to the Global Fund, impacting more than 325 million lives.

"We are so grateful to be joining forces to create this custom line of (HYPOTHESIS)RED medical wear," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "It makes perfect sense for our collaboration to not only celebrate healthcare professionals and their life-saving work, but also help drive even more life-saving impact, with every purchase bolstering (RED)'s work in the fight against AIDS."

The limited-edition scrubs collection incorporates HYPOTHESIS's signature features of sustainability, functionality and resilience, while featuring bold design elements.

"Global health is top of mind at HYPOTHESIS," said the company's VP of Design, David Hawker. "100% of the polyester in our fabric comes from recycled plastic bottles and scrap fabrics. We source recycled trims - including zippers, elastics and drawcords. Even the labels and packaging are eco-friendly."

Functionality is key, with athletic 360-degree stretch, SILVADURTM antimicrobial technology, wrinkle defiance and fade resistance at the forefront. HYPOTHESIS also boasts advanced moisture management and forward-looking features like multi-use pockets and curvilinear seaming.

The collection will be available starting June 5th exclusively at . To learn more about the partnership visit or follow @HypothesisScrubs and @RED on social media.

About HYPOTHESIS

HYPOTHESIS is a South Florida-based medical scrubs brand redefining the future of healthcare attire. With a focus on futuristic designs, sustainable fabrics, and unparalleled functionality, HYPOTHESIS empowers healthcare professionals to push boundaries in their work and beyond.

About (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises. Every action you take with (RED) saves lives. To date, (RED) has generated over $785 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 325 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

SOURCE The HYPOTHESIS