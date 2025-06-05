Generac Promotes Jim Barnes To Executive Vice President - Global Supply Chain

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC ), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the promotion of Jim Barnes to Executive Vice President – Global Supply Chain.

Barnes's promotion follows the planned retirement of Roger Pascavis, who will step down on June 27, 2025, after a distinguished 30-year career with Generac. Pascavis joined the company in 1995 and has since held a series of progressive leadership roles, including Director of Materials, Vice President of Operations – Waukesha, Senior Vice President of Operations – Waukesha, Eagle, Whitewater, and most recently, Executive Vice President – Global Supply Chain. Pascavis will remain with the company through his retirement date to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

"Roger has been a cornerstone of our global supply chain organization for three decades," said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He's played a critical role in shaping our global sourcing strategy, strengthening supplier relationships, and guiding our teams through significant challenges, including the pandemic. His leadership has created a strong foundation that will continue to benefit Generac for years to come - and his presence, passion, and personality will certainly be missed."

Barnes joined Generac in 2022 as a Senior Vice President – Strategic Global Sourcing, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience in electronics, contract manufacturing, and global supply chain strategy. In addition to corporate supply chain, Barnes will lead Generac's Strategic Global Sourcing and Controls & Automation efforts.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role and build on the strong foundation Roger has created," said Barnes. "I look forward to continuing to evolve our supply chain capabilities to support Generac's growth and long-term strategy."

Barnes began his career with SigmaTron International. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Economics from Illinois State University and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul Driehaus College of Business.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC ) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Media Contact: Jonathan Stern

[email protected] | (312) 402-7167

