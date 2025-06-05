Graphic Packaging To Present At Wells Fargo Industrials And Materials Conference On June 11
ATLANTA, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ) ("Graphic Packaging"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, June 11th at 3:15pm ET.
The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast. The archived webcast can be accessed from the Graphic Packaging website at .
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .
