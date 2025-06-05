Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results For Election Of Directors


2025-06-05 07:31:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI ) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday.

All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors. Michael Friisdahl and Paul Sagan are newly elected directors. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld





David Thomson

400,647,074

97.41 %

10,667,565

2.59 %

Steve Hasker

409,840,360

99.64 %

1,474,279

0.36 %

Kirk E. Arnold

409,764,007

99.62 %

1,550,632

0.38 %

Laverne Council

410,867,288

99.89 %

447,613

0.11 %

Michael E. Daniels

407,239,016

99.01 %

4,075,885

0.99 %

Michael Friisdahl

403,802,413

98.17 %

7,512,487

1.83 %

Kirk Koenigsbauer

410,629,842

99.83 %

685,058

0.17 %

Deanna Oppenheimer

409,747,614

99.62 %

1,567,286

0.38 %

Simon Paris

409,135,343

99.47 %

2,179,558

0.53 %

Kim M. Rivera

410,920,268

99.90 %

394,633

0.10 %

Paul Sagan

403,770,417

98.17 %

7,544,483

1.83 %

Barry Salzberg

409,393,989

99.53 %

1,920,911

0.47 %

Peter J. Thomson

390,639,666

94.97 %

20,675,235

5.03 %

Beth Wilson

410,924,572

99.91 %

390,329

0.09 %

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI ) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Gehna Singh Kareckas
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 613 979 4272
[email protected]

INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
 Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
[email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

