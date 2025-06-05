Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results For Election Of Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
David Thomson
|
400,647,074
|
97.41 %
|
10,667,565
|
2.59 %
|
Steve Hasker
|
409,840,360
|
99.64 %
|
1,474,279
|
0.36 %
|
Kirk E. Arnold
|
409,764,007
|
99.62 %
|
1,550,632
|
0.38 %
|
Laverne Council
|
410,867,288
|
99.89 %
|
447,613
|
0.11 %
|
Michael E. Daniels
|
407,239,016
|
99.01 %
|
4,075,885
|
0.99 %
|
Michael Friisdahl
|
403,802,413
|
98.17 %
|
7,512,487
|
1.83 %
|
Kirk Koenigsbauer
|
410,629,842
|
99.83 %
|
685,058
|
0.17 %
|
Deanna Oppenheimer
|
409,747,614
|
99.62 %
|
1,567,286
|
0.38 %
|
Simon Paris
|
409,135,343
|
99.47 %
|
2,179,558
|
0.53 %
|
Kim M. Rivera
|
410,920,268
|
99.90 %
|
394,633
|
0.10 %
|
Paul Sagan
|
403,770,417
|
98.17 %
|
7,544,483
|
1.83 %
|
Barry Salzberg
|
409,393,989
|
99.53 %
|
1,920,911
|
0.47 %
|
Peter J. Thomson
|
390,639,666
|
94.97 %
|
20,675,235
|
5.03 %
|
Beth Wilson
|
410,924,572
|
99.91 %
|
390,329
|
0.09 %
For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI ) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.
CONTACTS
MEDIA
Gehna Singh Kareckas
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 613 979 4272
[email protected]
INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
[email protected]
