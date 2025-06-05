Sanborn Announces Jared Martin Is Now General Manager Of Mapping Division

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. proudly announces Jared Martin as General Manager of the Mapping Division. A former Sanborn executive with more than a decade of leadership in geospatial operations, Martin has joined the company in a pivotal role aimed at driving geospatial strategy and operational excellence.

As General Manager, Martin is responsible for overseeing the Mapping Division's performance, enhancing cross-divisional collaboration, and ensuring the efficiency of mapping and surveying operations. His role includes directing strategic planning, resource development, team recruitment and training, and maintaining compliance with Sanborn's high standards of quality and accountability. He also brings expertise in mapping regulations, proposal development, and financial analysis to support decision-making and long-term growth.

“We are excited to welcome Jared back to Sanborn,” said Kate Hickey COO.“His operational expertise and familiarity with our clients make him uniquely positioned to drive innovation and efficiency across our Mapping Division.”

Martin will also play a key role in stakeholder engagement and special projects that align with Sanborn's goals in transportation, infrastructure, and remote sensing.

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is a leading geospatial solutions provider with over 150 years of experience supporting public and private sector clients. Sanborn specializes in high-resolution nadir and oblique imagery, lidar, geophysics, and geospatial data and analytics. The company also provides scalable staff augmentation for transportation, utilities, infrastructure, and emergency management. Sanborn's airborne platforms enable efficient, wide-area data collection. With a focus on innovation, quality, and security, Sanborn delivers precise, actionable intelligence that supports resilient, data-driven decisions across a wide range of industries and applications.

