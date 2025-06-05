TECHOM Systems launches IT Audit & Health Check with AI-driven threat intelligence to secure businesses and cut IT costs

Microsoft 365 Admin Center Audit

Microsoft Defender Configuration Audit

Microsoft 365 Licence Consumption Audit & Savings

Document Access & Control Audit

TECHOM Systems IT Audit helps Australian businesses identify risks, reduce IT costs, and gain insights for secure, efficient growth with AI adoption

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In today's competitive digital-first economy Australian businesses rely on technology more than ever before. Yet behind the scenes many companies bleed money each year on unused software overlapping subscriptions and inefficient IT practices. At the same time, they remain exposed to costly cyber threats fuelled by AI-driven malware and emerging Web3 vulnerabilities. According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) a cyber incident is reported roughly every six minutes, but most business owners lack clarity on whether their systems are protected properly backed up or compliant with evolving regulations.

Imagine discovering only after a breach that you had never enabled multi-factor authentication for critical accounts that backups had not run correctly for weeks or that your monthly Microsoft 365 invoice included licenses for former employees. These invisible risks and expenses can cripple growth damage reputations and erode customer confidence. Business leaders juggling limited resources often have little time to dig into their own IT environment and answer questions such as“Are we paying for tools nobody uses? Is our cloud file sharing secure? Will we recover if an AI-powered phishing attack or ransomware hits tomorrow?”

TECHOM Systems recognized these challenges and has launched a comprehensive IT Audit and Health Check service designed specifically for Australian organisations-especially small to medium-sized businesses and mid-market firms. By combining deep AI-enhanced cybersecurity analysis with a thorough review of software licensing backup reliability and compliance readiness TECHOM offers a clear actionable roadmap to strengthen security reduce waste and prepare for scalable growth. Whether it's a boutique law firm in Sydney a family-run medical clinic in Brisbane or a fast-growing e-commerce retailer in Melbourne companies can finally gain the transparency they need to manage both risk and cost.

With economic pressures mounting and cyber threats evolving daily especially in the Web3 space the time to act is now. This service removes the guesswork and gives business owners the confidence to know exactly where their IT stands so they can sleep easier focus on growth and avoid expensive surprises down the track.

The Challenge Facing Australian Businesses

Today's Australian businesses face a perfect storm of technology-related challenges. On one front cybercriminal are becoming more sophisticated launching AI-powered phishing ransomware and data-theft campaigns that target companies of all sizes. The ACSC reported more than 94,000 cybercrime incidents in the last year with half of those involving medium-sized enterprises. On the other front the explosion of cloud services Web3 platforms and subscription software has created hidden pockets of wasted spending: unused Microsoft 365 licenses overlapping backup tools and outdated antivirus platforms that remain on the monthly invoice long after they're needed.

For many business owners the IT ecosystem grows organically. Someone signs up for a new AI-driven collaboration tool here an ex-employee's license remains active there and a shiny new Web3-enabled SaaS app is adopted without evaluating whether it overlaps existing tools. These subscription-bloat issues quietly drain operational budgets. Meanwhile outdated or misconfigured security settings weak passwords missing multi-factor authentication unpatched devices and exposure to smart contract risks in Web3 environments leave organizations vulnerable to a breach that can cost anywhere from tens of thousands to millions of dollars in downtime remediation and reputational damage.

A handful of all-too-common scenarios illustrates this gap:

. A medium-sized retail chain pays for dozens of Microsoft 365 accounts that staff no longer use costing more than $10,000 per year

. A professional services firm discovers its backup system hasn't run successfully in six weeks only after suffering a hard drive failure

. A regional healthcare clinic never enabled multi-factor authentication for its patient-records portal exposing sensitive data to credential-harvesting attacks in a new AI-powered campaign

These problems overlooked because they're invisible to day-to-day operations-eventually surface as lost revenue angry customers and compliance fines. Australian regulations such as the Privacy Act 1988 and expected alignment with ISO 27001 and ACSC Essential Eight increasingly require formal documentation of cybersecurity controls. Yet most organisations lack the resources or expertise to perform a full IT assessment leaving them at risk.

Introducing TECHOM's IT Audit & Health Check

TECHOM Systems an Australian-owned IT consultancy headquartered in Melbourne has designed its new IT Audit and Health Check service to address these exact pain points. With certified cybersecurity experts, Microsoft 365 specialists and AI tooling on staff TECHOM combines hands-on analysis with automated intelligence to deliver a complete picture of an organisation's IT posture. The service promises three core outcomes:

Clarity-A clear easily understandable report on security vulnerabilities including AI-driven threat simulations backup readiness software license usage and compliance gaps

Savings-Identification of unnecessary subscriptions overlapping tools and underutilized cloud or Web3 services that can be eliminated often reducing IT costs by up to 40 percent

Confidence-A prioritized actionable roadmap that allows business owners and IT managers to implement improvements on day one without expensive guesswork

This all-in-one approach ensures that companies do not have to juggle separate security audits software license reviews or compliance checklists. Instead, they receive a unified assessment tailored to their size industry and budget that not only uncovers risks but also guides them to immediate measurable improvements.

Detailed Service Components

TECHOM's IT Audit and Health Check comprises eight interlocking components each addressing a critical aspect of an organisation's digital environment:

Cybersecurity Risk Review

. What's Covered: Firewall configurations antivirus/endpoint protection status multi-factor authentication password policies privileged account access AI-powered penetration testing and potential external attack surfaces (open ports remote desktop)

. Why It Matters: Unpatched firewalls or missing multi-factor authentication can provide attackers a path to pivot internally leading to ransomware or data theft

Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace License Audit

. What's Covered: Active versus inactive accounts license tiers mismatched to user needs overlapping third-party add-ons redundant subscription services and underutilized Web3-enabled collaboration tools

. Why It Matters: Businesses can save thousands per year by right-sizing license types consolidating Web3 platforms and removing seats no longer in use

Backup & Disaster Recovery Evaluation

. What's Covered: Verification of backup schedules storage locations (on-site versus cloud) integrity tests (restore simulations) and overall Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

. Why It Matters: A backup that has not been tested or is misconfigured can result in data loss costly downtime and regulatory non-compliance

Endpoint & Device Health Check

. What's Covered: Laptops desktops tablets and smartphones-ensuring each device has up-to-date operating systems antivirus disk encryption Mobile Device Management policies and secured endpoints for AI-powered tools

. Why It Matters: An unpatched device or lack of wipe/lock controls on lost smartphones can expose the entire network to breaches

Cloud App Permissions & File Sharing

. What's Covered: Review of SharePoint OneDrive Dropbox Google Drive and other cloud platforms for permission sprawl stale or external sharing links unmanaged guest access and potential Web3 file transfer vulnerabilities

. Why It Matters: Inadvertent public sharing or stale guest links can expose confidential documents to unintended audiences violating privacy regulations

Network & Router Security

. What's Covered: Firewall rule audits VLAN segmentation checks VPN configurations secure Wi-Fi settings router firmware updates and assessments of Web3 node or API endpoint security

. Why It Matters: Misconfigured routers or overly permissive firewall rules can give attackers a path to pivot internally once they breach the perimeter

Compliance Gap Analysis

. What's Covered: Mapping current practices against ACSC Essential Eight ISO 27001 requirements Privacy Act 1988 obligations and any industry-specific regulations (healthcare legal education) with AI-driven compliance checks

. Why It Matters: Many industries require formal evidence of controls. A compliance gap can mean failed audits insurance denials or hefty fines

Actionable Roadmap & Reporting

. What's Covered: A plain-English visual report that uses a traffic-light system (red/yellow/green) to highlight critical medium and low-risk items. The roadmap outlines 30 60 and 90-day priorities cost estimates and recommended AI-and-global best-practice solution partners if required

. Why It Matters: Without an actionable plan audit findings often sit unused. TECHOM ensures each recommendation has context priority and a straightforward path to execution

Top 30 Business Pain Points Solved

Below are the most common scenarios where TECHOM's IT Audit and Health Check uncovers hidden issues each of which can have major financial operational or reputational consequences if left unaddressed:

Hidden Costs:

1.“Paying for Microsoft 365 seats used by ex-employees”

2.“Multiple backup tools costing monthly fees, but none regularly tested”

3.“Overlapping antivirus and endpoint tools that do the same job”

4.“Cloud storage costs keep rising with nobody tracking usage”

5.“Third-party add-ons on our email causing unexpected charges”

Security Gaps:

6.“Admin passwords haven't been changed in over a year”

7.“Employees share the same weak password across multiple services”

8.“Multi-factor authentication is not enforced on critical accounts”

9.“Unpatched laptops on the network expose us to ransomware”

10.“Our firewall has open ports that we don't actually need”

Compliance Blind Spots:

11.“No documentation of how we meet the ACSC Essential Eight”

12.“Last external audit flagged our lack of formal policies”

13.“Can't prove where customer or patient data is stored”

14.“Concerned about Privacy Act 1988 violations but no roadmap”

15.“Insurance renewal is due, but we lack the security evidence required”

Operational Inefficiencies:

16.“Systems run slow, but we can't pinpoint the cause”

17.“Half the staff use personal cloud accounts for file sharing”

18.“Don't know which devices are connected at any given time”

19.“Email system is a patchwork of legacy and cloud solutions”

20.“Integration between critical apps is a nightmare”

Growth Barriers:

21.“Doubled in size but IT never scaled with us”

22.“Internal IT person left and we have no documentation”

23.“Want to expand interstate but need a stable IT foundation”

24.“Considering ISO 27001 certification but don't know where to start”

25.“Need to onboard new staff quickly but can't guarantee a secure device setup”

Peace of Mind Needs:

26.“Experienced a minor breach last year and want to ensure it never happens again”

27.“Tired of firefighting IT problems and want a proactive approach”

28.“Board is pressing for visibility on tech risk, but we lack data”

29.“Want to compete for government contracts requiring formal audits”

30.“Need confidence that IT can support future growth without surprises”

Industry-Specific Positive Impact with IT Audit Service

Healthcare & Allied Health

Clinics practices and allied health providers handle highly sensitive patient data. TECHOM's audit ensures electronic medical records are encrypted backups are verified and user access is tightly controlled. By aligning with Privacy Act 1988 requirements and hospital-grade standards and assessing AI-powered telehealth tools practices avoid potential fines and protect patient trust.

Legal & Financial Services

Law firms and accounting practices require airtight confidentiality and audit trails. TECHOM's service verifies that emails and document shares follow strict permission-based models ensures encryption for client files and confirms that billing and compliance workflows match industry regulations. This readiness can be a decisive factor during external audits or insurance renewals.

Construction & Trades

Project managers contractors and tradespeople often use shared jobsite devices and cloud storage for blueprints invoicing and scheduling. TECHOM identifies whether these devices have proper endpoint protection ensures secure Wi-Fi on sites and prevents accidental exposure of project plans. A reliable backup strategy means no lost documents even if a laptop is stolen.

Education & Not-for-Profits

Schools training centres and charities typically operate with tight budgets and shared resources. TECHOM finds and eliminates redundant software subscriptions secures student or donor data in the cloud and provides an easy-to-understand compliance roadmap. Buffering against student data breaches and maintaining grant-mandated security levels are key benefits.

Retail & E-Commerce

Point-of-sale systems inventory management platforms and customer databases are prime targets for hackers. TECHOM's audit verifies that POS terminals are segmented cardholder data is encrypted and cloud-based sales tools aren't exposing customer information. Identifying hidden subscription fees for e-commerce plugins third-party analytics and assessing Web3 payment integrations also reduces monthly overhead.

Why TECHOM Systems Is Unique

TECHOM Systems stands apart because it combines deep local expertise with global best practices:

Australia-Based Technical Team: All consultants operate from Melbourne Sydney Canberra Brisbane Perth and Adelaide ensuring rapid response and an understanding of local regulations

ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 Certified: Rigorous internal processes guarantee consistent quality security and confidentiality for every audit

Vendor-Neutral Advice: TECHOM does not sell hardware or push specific software recommendations focus purely on business needs without commissions

Transparent Fixed Fee Pricing: Organisations know the exact cost up front without hidden fees

Action-Focused Reporting: Every finding includes context priority level and a clear next step so audit findings drive real improvements rather than just more documentation

Consulting firms often provide a dry list of vulnerabilities, but TECHOM delivers a practical prioritized roadmap that empowers organisations to act immediately.

How the IT Audit and HealthCheck Works

Discovery Session: A consultation (on-site or remote) identifies business objectives reviews preliminary documentation and outlines key concerns

Data Gathering: With permission TECHOM performs remote scans of server's endpoints and cloud environments collects billing records and interviews key staff to clarify usage patterns

Analysis & Verification: The team analyses scan results manually review configurations tests backup restores and investigates account permissions. Any critical vulnerabilities are flagged immediately

Report & Walk-Through: Within two weeks a detailed plain-English report highlights security risks subscription waste compliance gaps and device health. A walkthrough meeting (remote or on-site) explains findings and answers questions

Actionable Roadmap: The final deliverable is a 30/60 and 90-day plan prioritizing fixes by risk level and cost complete with recommendations for technology improvements or partner selection if needed

No downtime minimal disruption a clear path to stronger security and leaner IT costs.

Leadership Quote & Perspective

“Too many Australian businesses operate in the dark when it comes to their IT” says Disha Jindal, Director TECHOM Systems.“Our new IT Audit and Health Check service changes that is turning uncertainty into clarity. Whether fixing a vulnerable backup eliminating redundant subscriptions or ensuring compliance with the latest standards we provide business owners with the insight needed to make confident cost-effective decisions. In 2025 and beyond proactive IT management will not be optional it will be essential.”

What to do if one Interested?

Organisations interested in strengthening their cybersecurity posture and eliminating hidden IT costs are invited to arrange a complimentary Discovery Call with TECHOM Systems.

For more information or to schedule a Discovery Call:

. Visit:

. Email: ...

. Call: 1800 867 669

Availability for these complimentary consultations is limited so interested parties are encouraged to book promptly to secure a preferred time slot.

Pradeep Singh

TECHOM SYSTEMS

+61 1800 867 669

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

AI-Powered IT Audit for Australian Businesses | Cut Costs & Secure Your Systems with TECHOM Systems

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.