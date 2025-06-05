Jon Bernthal Lauds His 'The Accountant 2' Co-Star Ben Affleck: 'He Is Enormously Intelligent'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actors Ben Affleck, and Jon Bernthal recently shared the screen in the action thriller "The Accountant 2".

The nerve-chilling drama revolves around the unexpected reunion of Christian Wolff (Affleck) with his estranged brother Brax (Bernthal).

Bernthal is all praises for his on-screen bother, who according to him is

intelligent, sensitive, and also kind.

Lauding his 'The Accountant 2' co-star, Bernthal revealed,“The thing about Ben is he's not only a brilliant actor, he's also an enormously intelligent, vulnerable, sensitive, kind person."

The two actors were seen reprising their roles from the 2016 original drama, "The Accountant".

"The first time around, we didn't get to spend that much time with each other, but we did on this film, and we really bonded. We had an ease and a rapport right from the jump, both onscreen and off," Bernthal shared.

Made under the direction of Gavin O'Connor, with screenplay provided by Bill Dubuque, the sequel has been jointly produced by Ben Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor p.g.a., and Mark Williams.

Apart from Affleck and Bernthal, "The Accountant 2" brings together the original cast with Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J. K. Simmons with Daniella Pineda joining them this time.

"The Accountant 2" premiered at the South by Southwest Festival on March 8, after which it reached the big screen on April 25 in the United States.

With an impressive global box office collection of more than $101 million, the franchise is also gearing up for another sequel.

Jointly backed by the production banners Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Artists Equity, the movie enjoys music composed by Bryce Dessner.

In addition to this, Seamus McGarvey has looked after the camera work, whereas Richard Pearson is responsible for the editing of the movie.