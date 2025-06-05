Chunky Panday Shoots In Kullu Manali After Three Decades

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday shot in the Himalayan range of Kullu Manali after a long gap of three decades.

Dropping some titbits from his shoot diaries on social media, Chunky posted a group of photos, posing amidst the beautiful backdrop full of lush green mountains and small houses, with a river flowing, making the scene even more exquisite.

The 'Housefull' actor even posted a short clip of the breathtaking scene amidst which he is filming his next project.

"Filming in this Himalayan Delight after 30 years. #kullumanali," Chunky captioned the post.

While it was not disclosed in the post which project Chunky is shooting for at the moment, he will next be seen in the much-anticipated laughter ride, "Housefull 5".

The Tarun Mansukhani directorial enjoys a star-studded cast with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever playing pivotal roles.

For the first time in Bollywood history, 19 A-list Bollywood stars will be seen sharing screen space together.

Talking about the challenges faced while doing the unthinkable, director Tarun shared,”Bringing together 19 A-listers sounds insane on paper, and it was just as mad in real life, in the best way. As a director, I knew I had my work cut out. There was no ego or flair, just pure love for the story from every actor bringing madcap energy to the set."

In addition to "Housefull 5", Chunky has also been roped in for David Dhawan's "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

With Varun Dhawan as the lead, the romantic comedy will star Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles.