It's A Working Birthday For Apoorva Arora On Sets Of Her Upcoming Series

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who is known for her work in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films, is celebrating her birthday working on the sets of her upcoming project.

The actress shared with IANS that she will be celebrating her birthday on the yet-to-be-titled series being bankrolled by Vikram Bhatt. While most prefer to take the day off, Apoorva is thrilled to be working.

Sharing her thoughts on spending her birthday on set, she told IANS, "There's no better way to celebrate my birthday than doing what I love the most, acting. I'm grateful to be on set, creating something special. This year feels extra meaningful as I'm shooting for a project under Vikram Bhatt sir's banner. Thankful for the year and hoping for more great things in the rest of the year”.

Although details about the series are currently under wraps, sources close to the project reveal that it will showcase a new side of Apoorva, further proving her range as an actor. Apoorva will be next seen in 'Khamosh Nazar Aate Hain'.

Last week, the actress went on her first solo trip, soaking in the serene beauty of Bali. The actress spoke about her first solo trip, and how the waves at the beaches of Bali allowed her to wash away all the stress.

The actress recently wrapped up her project 'Khamosh Nazar Aate Hai' in Indore, and went on a break to explore the enchanting Indonesian island.

Apoorva already visited the famous Monkey Forest, where she enjoyed the company of the lively primates, and explored the bustling local markets, indulging in Balinese culture and crafts. As part of her rejuvenating escape, she made the most of Bali's breathtaking beaches, spending time unwinding by the crystal-clear waters and embracing the laid-back island vibes.