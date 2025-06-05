Pawsitive Beginnings Expands Its Animal-Assisted Therapy Network With New Partner And Fox Addition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We believe in the connection between humans and animals and use our unique animal-assisted therapy program to provide hope and healing to trauma survivors in the Florida Keys," said Nicole Navarro, founder of Pawsitive Beginnings. "We hope our partnership with Christina's Courage will provide the victims of sexual violence with the therapeutic space these survivors and their counselors need to start the healing process. Our foxes have also overcome hardship and adversity and can serve as living examples of resilience."

Christina's Courage is a sexual assault advocacy center serving the entire Florida Keys and is the first and only advocacy center of its kind in Monroe County. It provides a range of services for survivors of sexual violence, including forensic exams, advocacy, support, and free therapy.

In addition to growing its therapy network, Pawsitive Beginnings is also adding new residents to its den. Recently, the fox rescue group adopted a two-month-old fox kit named Isla, whose story of survival will be added to assist in the therapy program.

Isla was born to a vixen who was surrendered to another fox rescue group in Minnesota. Isla's mother was part of a large group of animals who had survived the exotic pet trade. Navarro said Penny, a longtime Pawsitive Beginnings fox resident, has "adopted" Isla as one of her own since the kit's arrival.

"These animals cannot be returned to the wild for a variety of reasons that include their inability to blend into the wild and the fact that it is illegal to introduce non-native farmed foxes back into the environment," she said. "Because we believe that rehabilitation is possible for everyone, regardless of species, we feel partnering these foxes with other survivors of trauma is a win-win situation for everyone."

In addition to Christina's Courage, Pawsitive Beginnings also partners with Kinder in the Keys, the Florida Keys Children's Shelter, Key Bridge, Inc. and Project Lighthouse to provide the free animal-assisted therapy program. However, Navarro said the group needs more sponsors so that it can remain available at no cost.

Annual sponsorships are used to help fund partner visits and allow Pawsitive Beginnings to purchase items specific to the therapy program. Sponsors are also provided with complementary tickets to visit the sanctuary and attend fundraising events, and their name and company logo are prominently displayed on the rescue's website and communications.

Currently, there are three sponsorship choices: Diamond, Platinum and Gold.

For more information on how to become a sponsor or learn more about animal-assisted therapy, visit . To donate to the fox rescue group, visit . They also have an Amazon Wish List they update regularly.

Pawsitive Beginnings has received a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Guidestar and is rated a top nonprofit by Great Non-Profits. For more information on Pawsitive Beginnings, visit .

About Pawsitive Beginnings, Inc.

Founded in 2020, Pawsitive Beginnings, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe and nurturing permanent home for foxes rescued from the fur trade. The organization provides placement assistance for foxes in regions where fur farming is prevalent. Pawsitive Beginnings offers crucial animal-assisted therapy to at-risk youth and adults recovering from trauma. Additionally, we strive to create change through compassion by educating the public about fur farming and works to end the fur industry. For more information, please visit .

