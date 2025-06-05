Throughput.AI Launches Catalyst Program To Accelerate AI-Driven Supply Chain Transformation For Businesses Without Buying More Tools

Program aimed at helping businesses unlock rapid results from their existing tech stack – no new integrations, no delays, just immediately actionable insights for measurable outcomes.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut , the Industrial AI Supply Chain Analytics and Advanced Decision Making pioneer, as recognized by Gartner, today announced the launch of its Catalyst Program – a service-based offering designed to help businesses accelerate digital transformation and operational optimization without requiring investment in yet another software solution.

The ThroughPut Catalyst Program directly addresses the common hurdles organizations face when attempting to digitalize their supply chain processes, such as financial constraints and tool fatigue. As a result, many operations leaders are stuck with a patchwork of underused, siloed technologies and lack of adequate data engineering expertise to connect and extract value from these disparate systems – while executive decision-makers hesitate to invest in yet another solution without the guarantee of faster, tangible returns.

"We've seen firsthand that most companies already have too many tools – but not enough value coming from them," said Ali Raza, Founder and CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "The Catalyst Program flips the traditional model on its head: we help companies unlock immediate insights and operational wins using their own tools, while ThroughPut's AI works in the background. It's the fastest way to build the case for transformation – without the usual risk and resistance."

The Catalyst Program is designed for rapid deployment and tangible results in weeks, not years. It provides hands-on services that enable organizations to extract actionable intelligence from their existing data infrastructure, accelerating time-to-value without requiring a full platform commitment on Day 1.

ThroughPut does the heavy lifting:



Step 1: Data Preparation – Ingesting and synchronising siloed data across fragmented systems



Step 2: AI-Powered Analysis – Leveraging ThroughPut's proprietary AI platform behind the scenes

Step 3: Outcome Delivery – Presenting insights, forecasts, and recommendations via clear, easily digestible reports, visualizations, and charts

Unlike conventional tools that require expensive purchases and additional investment in connectors, months of integration, and extensive training/retraining, the Catalyst Program equips teams with the knowledge and experience to extract value from their existing tech stack. It also demystifies AI, making it more accessible to operations professionals who haven't traditionally worked with advanced analytics.

"Data engineering is the unsung hero of AI adoption, but it's notoriously hard to get right," said Anzar Kamdar, Chief Decision Scientist at ThroughPut . "With the Catalyst Program, we bring enterprise industrial-grade AI capabilities to your existing systems, clean and align the data, and empower decision-makers to act on insights quickly. It's about doing more with what you already have – and doing it faster than you thought possible."

As supply chain leaders face mounting pressure to deliver results faster, the Catalyst Program offers a pragmatic, low-risk path to building data-driven operations – without waiting 12–15 months to see ROI. By embedding ThroughPut's proven AI capabilities into the background, businesses can build confidence, capability, and momentum toward a full digital transformation – at their own pace.

PR Contact

Tina Jacobs

[email protected]

About ThroughPut

ThroughPut is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI-powered Decision Intelligence leader that puts Industrial material flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain far faster than leading contemporary and legacy solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit our website today.

Additional Resources:



For more information about ThroughPut, visit ThroughPut Resource Library

Read the ThroughPut Blog and access latest ThroughPut Press Coverage

SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED