Congressmen Evans, Edwards Introduce Bill To Build Out National Skills-Training System
"Western North Carolina is still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene last fall, and recovery is going to take years. This is in part because we have a shortage of qualified construction workers to help us rebuild," said Congressman Edwards. "The LEON Act would enable us to quickly train the workers we need to help us build stronger, more resilient communities and economies."
The bill - which would authorize grants to accredited, not-for-profit, post-secondary educational institutions providing training at no out-of-pocket cost to students - is named for civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan, who in 1964 founded the worldwide network of skills-training organizations Opportunities Industrialization Centers (OIC).
"The LEON Act is an opportunity to future-proof tomorrow's workforce by preparing adults for jobs that provide a pathway to the middle class," said Louis J. King II, OIC of America's president and CEO. "With no-cost training, we can transform lives, stabilize and strengthen communities, and address our national labor shortage. In doing so, we create a stronger America."
Read the bill here .
About OIC of America
OIC of America is a national nonprofit with more than 60 years' experience building economic power for people. Strategically located in the hearts of forgotten places, OICA transforms the lives of individuals and strengthens communities through meaningful participation in today's economy. OICA's 40+ affiliates and partners support communities in more than 20 states throughout the nation. oicofamerica
SOURCE OIC of America
