Lottery Inc. To Present At Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, announced that its Chairman and CEO, Matthew McGahan, will present at the Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.

The presentation will highlight recently completed corporate turnaround, the launch of its two new growth divisions - Domestic and International and Media and Ventures - and its plans for accelerated growth following the effectiveness of its S-1 registration statement and the securing of a $100 million financing facility.

The formal presentation at the conference will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by a Noble Capital Markets analyst, with questions welcomed from the live virtual audience. Registered, qualified investors will also have the opportunity to schedule 1x1 meetings with Mr. McGahan following the presentation.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for the event, at no cost, here: Noble Capital Markets

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website and as part of the full catalog of presentations on Channelchek. The webcast will be archived on both sites for 90 days following the event.

About

The Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands - including Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC/FINRA-registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors, having raised billions of dollars and published more than 45,000 equity research reports over the past 40 years.

About Channelchek

Launched in 2018, Channelchek () is an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth companies. Channelchek offers free institutional-quality research, webcasts, and industry articles without a subscription and features more than 7,000 public emerging growth companies.

For more information, please visit or contact our media relations team.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of short selling or potential naked short selling, including the Company's analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls; additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review; the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.