What Most Sellers Forget Before Listing Their Home, According To Nicole Wilkie Of Red Dog Team From Hellonation Magazine
While sellers typically focus on cleaning, staging, and landscaping, Wilkie emphasizes that small home details-such as clean windows, working light fixtures, and maintained baseboards-send crucial signals about a property's overall upkeep. Visual flaws like smudged sills, dusty blinds, or peeling caulk may seem insignificant to the homeowner but can cause hesitation during showings. These subtle signs influence buyer impressions and can impact both offer strength and days on the market.
Curb appeal begins at the front entry, where a freshly painted door and a clean, welcoming porch set the tone for what's inside. Touching up interior elements like caulking and trim creates a polished look throughout the home, reinforcing that the property is move-in ready. Wilkie also advises sellers to organize key documents and maintenance records in advance, a step that fosters transparency and builds buyer confidence during negotiations.
By addressing these often-forgotten aspects of home sale preparation, sellers can boost their real estate presentation and gain a competitive market advantage. To learn more, read the full article, What Most Sellers Forget Before Listing Their Home , in HelloNation Magazine.
