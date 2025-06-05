End Brain Cancer Initiative Shares Treatment Education Videos For GBM Brain Cancer Patients, Caregivers And Providers

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) hosted their annual Know All Your GBM Treatment Options (KAYTO25) educational webinar for brain cancer patients, caregivers and healthcare providers on May 16th, 2025. The educational videos from this event are now available for all to watch for free on the End Brain Cancer Initiative's website at .These educational videos include presentations from keynote speakers Dr. John de Groot and Dr. Javier Villanueva-Meyer from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), who shared updates and challenges in diagnosis and management of Glioblastoma (GBM), and the role for advanced PET imaging and imaging agents. Other educational videos include GBM patient Torey Gilbertson's top tips for wearing the Optune Gio Device to treat GBM/rGBM, Dr. Caroline T. Goldin's information about Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), and Dr. Annick Desjardins' presentation on Novel Immunotherapy Delivery Techniques in Glioblastoma Patients.This annual event allows members of the brain cancer community to“DIRECTLY CONNECT” with top specialists, doctors, and researchers in the field to increase awareness of FDA approved treatment options, clinical trials, devices, diagnostics, etc., therefore, increasing patient access. Thank you to presenting sponsors Telix Pharmaceuticals and Novocure for making this free patient disease educational event and distribution the educational videos possible.About Telix PharmaceuticalsTelix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization oftherapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Visit / for further information.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Visit for further information.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo become a Corporate Sponsor of this event or support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative's increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer or contact Dellann Elliott Mydland, President & CEO, directly.The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. EBCI, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, brain tumors, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, devices, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides the patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.

