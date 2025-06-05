PUSH: A Large Scale Sculpture Series In The Heart Of NYC By Multimedia Artist Kenneth Compton
The human form provokes an unconscious response in the viewer, amplified by scale and quantity.Quantity has it's own quality” - Kenneth ComptonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kenneth Compton is a multimedia artist from New York City. His sculpture series is a study of the human form, amplified by scale. Thirty six life size statues with intention. PUSH relies on context, always changing in its design and formation. Subjective, open to interpretation, relevant to the time we are in..
Compton cites the late artist Richard Hambleton's seminal, enigmatic“Shadowman” as the original inspiration for his own epic scale series. A temporary exhibition in the heart of New York City, PUSH will be on display at Columbus Circle June 9th through the 29th at the Underground Market.
