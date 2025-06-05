Pachmarhi Beckons Anew With ₹33.88 Crore Tourism Boost

Landscapes of the Pachmarhi Hill Station

Dhoopgarh – The Highest Peak of Satpura, Pachmarhi

Pink Toilet and Cafeteria for Women

Bee Falls, Pachmarhi – A Refreshing Cascade in the Heart of Nature

The Legendary Pandav Caves of Pachmarhi

Madhya Pradesh Elevates Satpura's Gem into a Sustainable, Experiential Destination

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled in the verdant Satpura ranges, Pachmarhi-Madhya Pradesh's iconic hill station-has embarked on a transformative journey. Under the visionary initiative“Virasat Se Vikas” (From Heritage to Development), Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav recently inaugurated and laid the foundation for tourism development projects worth ₹33.88 crore. These efforts reaffirm the state's commitment to eco-sensitive, heritage-led, and experience-rich tourism.Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said:“Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh is steadily converting its legacy into a force for development. Pachmarhi, celebrated for its pristine natural beauty and historical significance, is being developed into a premier tourist destination by addressing infrastructure gaps and introducing world-class facilities.”Echoing the vision, Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary – Tourism & Culture and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, stated:“Pachmarhi has always charmed visitors. With consistent infrastructure upgradation, we aim to make every experience here more comfortable, memorable, and meaningful.”Upgrading Infrastructure While Preserving NatureThe initiative focuses on enhancing visitor facilities while maintaining the ecological integrity of the region. Major developments include:.Safe Drinking Water at Dhoopgarh – A ₹60 lakh pipeline and pump house ensure clean water access at the state's highest peak..Pink Toilets at Key Tourist Sites – Dedicated women's facilities at Jatashankar and Pandav Caves, managed by self-help groups, promote hygiene and empower local communities..Revamped Jaystambh Pathway – A four-kilometre stone-paved walkway with ambient lighting and seating, developed at a cost of ₹10 crore..Beautification & Entrance Upgrade – The main entrance to Pachmarhi and Satpura Retreat are being enhanced with modern aesthetics and amenities..New Community Centre – A heritage-style multipurpose space for events and cultural conventions.Sustainability at the CoreIn sync with the 2025 World Environment Day theme,“Beat Plastic Pollution,” Pachmarhi is moving towards becoming a polythene-free zone. A fully automated RO plant, established for ₹34 lakh, will supply tourists with clean water in reusable glass bottles-fostering sustainability without compromising on service.Eco-tourism hotspots such as Bee Fall, Chauragarh, Reechgarh, and Foot Hill are also being upgraded with an investment of ₹2.13 crore. Handi Khoh, one of the region's top attractions, is being enhanced with ₹1.98 crore allocated for amphitheatres, ramps, shaded rest areas, parking, and scenic viewing decks.Heritage Revival and Community-Based TourismAmong the most anticipated projects is the restoration of the historic Hilltop Bungalow into a heritage homestay. With an investment of ₹6.70 crore, the revamped site will feature luxury rooms, a library, restaurant, swimming pool, and curated landscaping-blending colonial-era elegance with modern comfort.In addition, a central nursery is being developed at Hotel Glen View to nurture native plant species and support the aesthetic upkeep of Pachmarhi's landscapes.Boost for Wildlife TourismFor nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, the addition of 11 Trex Cruiser safari vehicles marks a major upgrade. These nine-seater, tourism-operated vehicles offer immersive forest experiences across the Satpura region, enhancing accessibility and comfort for visitors.With over 2.87 lakh tourists visiting Pachmarhi in 2024, these developments are expected to significantly boost footfall-while ensuring tourism remains environmentally responsible and community-driven.Madhya Pradesh Tourism invites travellers to rediscover Pachmarhi-where rich heritage, natural splendour, and visionary development converge to offer an experience that is both timeless and transformative

