Jordanian Female Pilgrim Dies Due To Natural Causes

Mount Arafat, June 5 (Petra)-- A Jordanian pilgrim in her seventies died early dawn Thursday in Mount Arafat from natural causes, according to Ali Daqamseh, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' official spokesperson.The deceased pilgrim, Arifa Mustafa Al-Nahar Abu Al-Assad, had pre-existing illnesses Daqamseh said.

