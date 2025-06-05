403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordanian Female Pilgrim Dies Due To Natural Causes
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mount Arafat, June 5 (Petra)-- A Jordanian pilgrim in her seventies died early dawn Thursday in Mount Arafat from natural causes, according to Ali Daqamseh, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' official spokesperson.
The deceased pilgrim, Arifa Mustafa Al-Nahar Abu Al-Assad, had pre-existing illnesses Daqamseh said.
Mount Arafat, June 5 (Petra)-- A Jordanian pilgrim in her seventies died early dawn Thursday in Mount Arafat from natural causes, according to Ali Daqamseh, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' official spokesperson.
The deceased pilgrim, Arifa Mustafa Al-Nahar Abu Al-Assad, had pre-existing illnesses Daqamseh said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment