Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordanian Female Pilgrim Dies Due To Natural Causes


2025-06-05 07:06:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Mount Arafat, June 5 (Petra)-- A Jordanian pilgrim in her seventies died early dawn Thursday in Mount Arafat from natural causes, according to Ali Daqamseh, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' official spokesperson.
The deceased pilgrim, Arifa Mustafa Al-Nahar Abu Al-Assad, had pre-existing illnesses Daqamseh said.

MENAFN05062025000117011021ID1109640574

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search