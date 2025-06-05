Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Meets With Spain Monarch

2025-06-05 07:06:14
Madrid, June 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with King Felipe VI of Spain in Madrid on Thursday.
The meeting covered the importance of continued coordination between Jordan and Spain on issues of mutual concern, as well as keenness to elevate bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.
His Majesty commended Spain's support for the rights of Palestinians, as well as its support of creating a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution, and the need to stop the war on Gaza and resume the flow of sufficient humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Spain Raghad Al Saqqa attended the meeting.

