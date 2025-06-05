Kazakhstan Boosts Commitment To Middle Corridor Development
According to the information, the event was organized by the German Eastern Business Association and the Rhenus Group company, bringing together both government and private companies.
“The session provided an opportunity to exchange visions with European companies about future activities along the TITR (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), as well as to share plans for project implementation in the context of cooperation within the Global Gateway initiative,” the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said in a statement.
At the session, information stands were presented by Kazakhstan Railways and the international airport "Sary-Arka."
The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), is a strategic multimodal trade route connecting China to Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.
