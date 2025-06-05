Iran, Tajikistan Emphasize Strengthening Strategic Ties In Latest Call

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In a phone call marking Eid al-Adha, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon underscored the importance of strengthening the strategic relationship between their two nations and expanding cooperation across various sectors, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian praised the current state of Iran-Tajikistan ties, describing them as "highly positive," and emphasized that recent agreements would pave the way for greater bilateral collaboration, ultimately benefiting both countries.

Rahmon, for his part, highlighted the shared historical and cultural heritage between Iran and Tajikistan, noting that the growing ties reflect the strong commitment of both governments. He also expressed confidence that the determination of both leaders would continue to drive progress in bilateral relations.