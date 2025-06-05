Hungary, Uzbekistan Deepen Co-Op With Strategic Poultry Investment
In the course of the meeting, the parties reviewed the technical and financial aspects of the project, which will cover an area of 130 hectares. Discussions also focused on land allocation, infrastructure support, and creating favorable conditions for investors.
The project aims to build an advanced, integrated system encompassing the entire value chain of poultry production.
Following the meeting, the sides reached specific agreements regarding the implementation mechanism and timeline for the investment project and developed a framework for direct cooperation to ensure its timely execution.
Currently, the total portfolio of joint investment projects between Uzbekistan and Hungary exceeds about $500 million, with additional initiatives and projects valued at over 1.5 billion euro outlined during the current visit.
